Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?

The football world held its collective breath on Sunday, June 7, when Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during an international friendly against Ukraine at Nature Energy Park in Odense. The terrifying 65th-minute moment sent a wave of panic, with instant comparisons to his life-threatening cardiac arrest at the European Championship five years ago.

But there’s huge relief from the latest from the Danish camp. Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said on Monday that the 34-year-old VfL Wolfsburg midfielder was conscious, stable and in “good spirits”.

“I spoke with Christian this morning and he is doing well,” Dr. Boesen revealed in an official update. “He is with his family and in good spirits. The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home.”

The scary moment came in the middle of the second half with Denmark up 2-1. Eriksen seemed to hold his chest and then collapsed to the ground with the ball out of play. Medical staff were on the pitch within seconds and players from both Denmark and Ukraine formed a protective ring around him.

Importantly, the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) implanted in Eriksen’s chest after his 2021 collapse functioned exactly as it was meant to. The electronic pacemaker kept his heart in control on the pitch and he averted a long crisis.

“Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself,” Dr. Boesen explained shortly after the match was officially abandoned. “As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him.”

Before being transported to Odense University Hospital, a conscious Eriksen even managed to pass on a reassuring message to his devastated teammates. “He asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was OK,” Dr. Boesen added.

Neither Denmark nor Ukraine have qualified for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, so this international window at the end of the season was supposed to be routine. Instead it has put Eriksen’s long-term playing future back under the microscope. His former clubs Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as current side Wolfsburg, were quickly out with statements sending love and strength to the Eriksen family.

The first reaction is one of immense relief that the medical safety net worked perfectly as the veteran playmaker undergoes further extensive medical tests in hospital to determine the exact cause of the sudden episode.