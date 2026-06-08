Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news latest vizag news INDIA bloc politics australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG indian crew Kanpur alia bhatt indian advisory auroras donald trump JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news latest vizag news INDIA bloc politics australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG indian crew Kanpur alia bhatt indian advisory auroras donald trump JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news latest vizag news INDIA bloc politics australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG indian crew Kanpur alia bhatt indian advisory auroras donald trump JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news latest vizag news INDIA bloc politics australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG indian crew Kanpur alia bhatt indian advisory auroras donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news latest vizag news INDIA bloc politics australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG indian crew Kanpur alia bhatt indian advisory auroras donald trump JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news latest vizag news INDIA bloc politics australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG indian crew Kanpur alia bhatt indian advisory auroras donald trump JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news latest vizag news INDIA bloc politics australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG indian crew Kanpur alia bhatt indian advisory auroras donald trump JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news latest vizag news INDIA bloc politics australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG indian crew Kanpur alia bhatt indian advisory auroras donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?

Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?

Is Christian Eriksen okay? Get the latest official medical update on the Danish midfielder's condition and how his pacemaker functioned after his sudden collapse in the Ukraine friendly.

Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder's Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly. Photo X
Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder's Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 20:37 IST

The football world held its collective breath on Sunday, June 7, when Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during an international friendly against Ukraine at Nature Energy Park in Odense.  The terrifying 65th-minute moment sent a wave of panic, with instant comparisons to his life-threatening cardiac arrest at the European Championship five years ago.

But there’s huge relief from the latest from the Danish camp. Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said on Monday that the 34-year-old VfL Wolfsburg midfielder was conscious, stable and in “good spirits”.

“I spoke with Christian this morning and he is doing well,” Dr. Boesen revealed in an official update. “He is with his family and in good spirits. The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home.”

You Might Be Interested In

The scary moment came in the middle of the second half with Denmark up 2-1. Eriksen seemed to hold his chest and then collapsed to the ground with the ball out of play. Medical staff were on the pitch within seconds and players from both Denmark and Ukraine formed a protective ring around him.

Importantly, the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) implanted in Eriksen’s chest after his 2021 collapse functioned exactly as it was meant to. The electronic pacemaker kept his heart in control on the pitch and he averted a long crisis.

“Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself,” Dr. Boesen explained shortly after the match was officially abandoned. “As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him.”

Before being transported to Odense University Hospital, a conscious Eriksen even managed to pass on a reassuring message to his devastated teammates. “He asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was OK,” Dr. Boesen added.

Neither Denmark nor Ukraine have qualified for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, so this international window at the end of the season was supposed to be routine. Instead it has put Eriksen’s long-term playing future back under the microscope. His former clubs Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as current side Wolfsburg, were quickly out with statements sending love and strength to the Eriksen family.

The first reaction is one of immense relief that the medical safety net worked perfectly as the veteran playmaker undergoes further extensive medical tests in hospital to determine the exact cause of the sudden episode.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?
Tags: Christian Eriksen collapse Denmark vs UkraineChristian Eriksen health update June 2026Christian Eriksen latest news hospital dischargeChristian Eriksen pacemaker ICD functioningChristian Eriksen Wolfsburg health conditionDenmark Ukraine friendly abandoned OdenseFootballers collapsing on pitch cardiac arrestMorten Boesen medical statement Eriksen

RELATED News

IND vs AFG: Will Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya Play ODI Series Against Afghanistan? India Coach Breaks Silence

FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland’s Training Base Surrounded By Snake Habitat, Team Put On High Alert

Australian Cricketers Denied Entry To Dhaka Golf Course Ahead Of BAN vs AUS 1st ODI— Here’s Why

Did Yesha Sagar Hint at Breakup With Sameer Rizvi? Viral Bikini Photo Reignites Split Speculation And ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours | See Pic

Asian Games 2026 Qualifiers: Nepal Beat Hong Kong in Final, Finish Unbeaten to Seal Japan Berth; Kushal Bhurtel And Dipendra Airee Shine

LATEST NEWS

TMC Rebels Meet Suvendu Adhikari Amid NDA Backing Buzz

Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?

PoK Unrest Intensifies: Death Toll Crosses 100 After Pakistani Forces Open Fire

Rachna Gurjar Robbed After Flaunting Jewellery Worth Lakhs Online

Who Is Shiv Chandra Ram? RJD Minister Breaks Down on Camera Over Not Getting Ticket

Manipur Clashes Over Assam Rifles Outpost Injure 20

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: Deadly Blast Leaves Eight Workers Dead

Who Is Jaaved Jaaferi's Wife Habiba Jaaferi?

Keir Starmer Warns Apple And Google To Block Explicit Images On Children's Devices

KOSPI Slumps Over 8% As AI Stock Rally Fades: Samsung, SK Hynix Lead Selloff

Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?
Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?
Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?
Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?

QUICK LINKS