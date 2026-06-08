Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31, Says ‘The Mission Is Complete’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afy Fletcher 4 wickets vs India latest viral video Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news Assam Rifles outpost latest vizag news bandra redevelopment australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG Kanpur indian advisory donald trump Afy Fletcher 4 wickets vs India latest viral video Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news Assam Rifles outpost latest vizag news bandra redevelopment australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG Kanpur indian advisory donald trump Afy Fletcher 4 wickets vs India latest viral video Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news Assam Rifles outpost latest vizag news bandra redevelopment australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG Kanpur indian advisory donald trump Afy Fletcher 4 wickets vs India latest viral video Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news Assam Rifles outpost latest vizag news bandra redevelopment australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG Kanpur indian advisory donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afy Fletcher 4 wickets vs India latest viral video Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news Assam Rifles outpost latest vizag news bandra redevelopment australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG Kanpur indian advisory donald trump Afy Fletcher 4 wickets vs India latest viral video Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news Assam Rifles outpost latest vizag news bandra redevelopment australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG Kanpur indian advisory donald trump Afy Fletcher 4 wickets vs India latest viral video Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news Assam Rifles outpost latest vizag news bandra redevelopment australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG Kanpur indian advisory donald trump Afy Fletcher 4 wickets vs India latest viral video Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar JAAC movement jewellery theft Madhya Pradesh latest bihar news Assam Rifles outpost latest vizag news bandra redevelopment australia cricket tour bangladesh 2026 India weather update IND vs AFG Kanpur indian advisory donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31, Says ‘The Mission Is Complete’

Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31, Says ‘The Mission Is Complete’

Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi has officially announced his retirement from football at 31. Revisit the iconic big-match moments that defined the Belgian striker's legendary career.

Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31. Photo X
Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 22:23 IST

Former Liverpool striker and ultimate football cult hero Divock Origi has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 31. The Belgian forward, who is immortalised at Anfield for scoring some of the most clutch and iconic goals in modern football history, delivered the emotional news on Monday on his social media accounts, claiming his lifelong professional mission is complete.

“My purpose in the game as a player is fulfilled,” Origi wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I lived out my childhood dreams to play on the biggest stages and win the biggest trophies. The mission is complete. Now I step into my next calling.”

Origi’s career saw him have spells across Europe with Lille, VfL Wolfsburg, AC Milan and Nottingham Forest, as well as playing 32 times for the Belgium national team. His legacy will always be his legacy in Merseyside. Origi, who joined Liverpool in 2014 and was under Jürgen Klopp for eight years, developed a unique reputation as a back-up squad member who would always come to life at the most important moments. He scored 41 goals in 175 appearances for the Reds, scooping the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

His contribution to the historic 2018–19 campaign will live forever in Anfield folklore. Origi netted a brace in the iconic 4-0 second-leg comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals – including the iconic “corner taken quickly” goal – before turning around to score the decisive second goal against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid to win Liverpool’s sixth European Cup. He was also deadly in local rivalries, scoring six goals against Everton in Merseyside derbies, most memorably a bizarre, dramatic winner in the 96th minute in December 2018.

‘Those three moments – Barcelona, Madrid and the Everton derby – will stay with me forever’, Origi recently confessed, reflecting on his career highlights. The forward has struggled to find his explosive momentum since leaving Anfield on a free transfer in 2022. Origi departed the Italian club in December 2025 following a disappointing spell at AC Milan and a brief loan spell at Nottingham Forest. The iconic big match player will depart with his head held high, a free agent since the turn of the year deciding now is the perfect time to walk away from a legacy that statistical parameters can never truly measure. 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31, Says ‘The Mission Is Complete’
Tags: belgium national team divock origidivock origidivock origi ac milan contract terminationdivock origi barcelona corner taken quicklydivock origi career goals statsdivock origi champions league final 2019divock origi retirement june 2026divock origi retires from footballliverpool cult hero divock origi

RELATED News

Christian Eriksen Health Update: What Is Danish Midfielder’s Current Condition After Collapsing During Ukraine Friendly?

IND vs AFG: Will Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya Play ODI Series Against Afghanistan? India Coach Breaks Silence

FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland’s Training Base Surrounded By Snake Habitat, Team Put On High Alert

Australian Cricketers Denied Entry To Dhaka Golf Course Ahead Of BAN vs AUS 1st ODI— Here’s Why

Did Yesha Sagar Hint at Breakup With Sameer Rizvi? Viral Bikini Photo Reignites Split Speculation And ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours | See Pic

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka Orders Mandatory ID Checks To Curb Underage Drinking

UP Viral Video: Son Assaults Elderly Father On Street In Broad Daylight

TMC Rebels Meet Suvendu Adhikari Amid NDA Backing Buzz

PoK Unrest Intensifies: Death Toll Crosses 100 After Pakistani Forces Open Fire

Rachna Gurjar Robbed After Flaunting Jewellery Worth Lakhs Online

Who Is Shiv Chandra Ram? RJD Minister Breaks Down on Camera Over Not Getting Ticket

Manipur Clashes Over Assam Rifles Outpost Injure 20

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: Deadly Blast Leaves Eight Workers Dead

Who Is Jaaved Jaaferi's Wife Habiba Jaaferi?

Keir Starmer Warns Apple And Google To Block Explicit Images On Children's Devices

Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31, Says ‘The Mission Is Complete’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31, Says ‘The Mission Is Complete’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31, Says ‘The Mission Is Complete’
Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31, Says ‘The Mission Is Complete’
Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31, Says ‘The Mission Is Complete’
Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31, Says ‘The Mission Is Complete’

QUICK LINKS