Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi Announces Retirement From Football at 31, Says ‘The Mission Is Complete’

Former Liverpool striker and ultimate football cult hero Divock Origi has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 31. The Belgian forward, who is immortalised at Anfield for scoring some of the most clutch and iconic goals in modern football history, delivered the emotional news on Monday on his social media accounts, claiming his lifelong professional mission is complete.

“My purpose in the game as a player is fulfilled,” Origi wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I lived out my childhood dreams to play on the biggest stages and win the biggest trophies. The mission is complete. Now I step into my next calling.”

Origi’s career saw him have spells across Europe with Lille, VfL Wolfsburg, AC Milan and Nottingham Forest, as well as playing 32 times for the Belgium national team. His legacy will always be his legacy in Merseyside. Origi, who joined Liverpool in 2014 and was under Jürgen Klopp for eight years, developed a unique reputation as a back-up squad member who would always come to life at the most important moments. He scored 41 goals in 175 appearances for the Reds, scooping the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

His contribution to the historic 2018–19 campaign will live forever in Anfield folklore. Origi netted a brace in the iconic 4-0 second-leg comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals – including the iconic “corner taken quickly” goal – before turning around to score the decisive second goal against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid to win Liverpool’s sixth European Cup. He was also deadly in local rivalries, scoring six goals against Everton in Merseyside derbies, most memorably a bizarre, dramatic winner in the 96th minute in December 2018.

‘Those three moments – Barcelona, Madrid and the Everton derby – will stay with me forever’, Origi recently confessed, reflecting on his career highlights. The forward has struggled to find his explosive momentum since leaving Anfield on a free transfer in 2022. Origi departed the Italian club in December 2025 following a disappointing spell at AC Milan and a brief loan spell at Nottingham Forest. The iconic big match player will depart with his head held high, a free agent since the turn of the year deciding now is the perfect time to walk away from a legacy that statistical parameters can never truly measure.