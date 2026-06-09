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Home > Tech and Auto News > When Will Siri AI Launch? Release Timeline, New Features, And Everything Users Need To Know

When Will Siri AI Launch? Release Timeline, New Features, And Everything Users Need To Know

Apple has officially unveiled Siri AI at WWDC 2026 after months of delays. Here's when the new AI-powered Siri will launch, what features it brings, supported devices, and everything else Apple announced.

When Will Siri AI Launch?
When Will Siri AI Launch?

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 01:48 IST

After nearly two years of anticipation, delays, and speculation, Apple has officially unveiled Siri AI, a completely redesigned version of its voice assistant powered by advanced artificial intelligence. The announcement came during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, where the company showcased what it called ‘an entirely new version of Siri, unlocked by Apple Intelligence.’ The upgrade represents Apple’s most significant Siri overhaul since the assistant debuted in 2011.

The launch is especially important for Apple because many people have long viewed Siri as lagging behind AI rivals such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. Apple is now attempting to close that gap with a more conversational, context-aware, and capable assistant.

When Will Siri AI Be Available?

Apple confirmed that Siri AI will enter public beta later in 2026. The company also indicated that the new assistant will roll out alongside the broader iOS 27 software cycle later this year. Initial availability will be limited to English-language users.

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Developers received access to the new Siri platform immediately following WWDC 2026, while consumer testing is scheduled to begin through beta releases in the coming months.

Why Was Siri AI Delayed?

Apple originally introduced its vision for a more personalised Siri as part of Apple Intelligence in 2024. However, several promised features failed to arrive on schedule due to technical challenges and internal restructuring.

In 2025, Apple acknowledged that advanced Siri capabilities, including personal context awareness and deeper app actions, required more development time. The company chose to delay the rollout rather than release unfinished features. Those delays led to criticism from users and investors, making WWDC 2026 a crucial moment for Apple’s AI strategy.

What Can Siri AI Do?

Apple demonstrated several major upgrades that make Siri AI far more capable than previous versions.

Personal Context Awareness

One of the biggest improvements is Siri’s ability to understand information stored across your device. For example, Siri can locate addresses shared in messages, find specific photos, retrieve information from notes, and answer questions based on your personal data while maintaining privacy protections.

More Natural Conversations

The new Siri is designed to hold longer, more human-like conversations. Users can ask follow-up questions without constantly repeating context, making interactions feel closer to chatting with an AI assistant rather than issuing commands.

On-Screen Awareness

Siri AI can understand content currently displayed on the screen and take actions based on it. This allows users to ask questions about webpages, messages, documents, or apps they are viewing.

Dedicated Siri AI App

Apple is also introducing a standalone Siri AI app that synchronises conversations across devices. Users will be able to interact with Siri using both voice and text in a more chatbot-like experience.

Which Devices Will Support Siri AI?

Apple says Siri AI will require Apple Intelligence-compatible hardware. Support is expected for the following devices:

  • iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16 series and newer models
  • Macs with M-series chips
  • Compatible iPads with M-series chips and A17 Pro devices
  • Apple Vision Pro

Older iPhones may receive iOS 27 but are unlikely to support the full Siri AI experience due to hardware requirements.

Siri AI is no longer a future promise. Apple officially unveiled its next-generation assistant at WWDC 2026 and plans to launch a public beta later this year as part of the iOS 27 era. After multiple delays, the real test now will be whether Siri AI can finally deliver the intelligent assistant Apple users have been waiting for.

ALSO READ: Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features

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When Will Siri AI Launch? Release Timeline, New Features, And Everything Users Need To Know
Tags: AI assistantApple AIapple intelligenceApple Intelligence featuresios 27Siri AISiri AI launch dateSiri release dateSiri updateWWDC 2026

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When Will Siri AI Launch? Release Timeline, New Features, And Everything Users Need To Know

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When Will Siri AI Launch? Release Timeline, New Features, And Everything Users Need To Know
When Will Siri AI Launch? Release Timeline, New Features, And Everything Users Need To Know
When Will Siri AI Launch? Release Timeline, New Features, And Everything Users Need To Know
When Will Siri AI Launch? Release Timeline, New Features, And Everything Users Need To Know

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