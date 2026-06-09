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Home > Sports News > ECB Launches Probe Into Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Over Nightclub Incident After New Zealand Test Win

ECB Launches Probe Into Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Over Nightclub Incident After New Zealand Test Win

The ECB has launched a formal probe into Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson following a late-night nightclub incident after the Lord's Test win. Squad selection has been frozen.

ECB Launches Probe Into Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson Over Nightclub Incident After New Zealand Test Win. Photo X
ECB Launches Probe Into Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson Over Nightclub Incident After New Zealand Test Win. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 01:53 IST

England’s convincing 115-run win over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s has been marred by off-field controversy. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday evening that it has launched an official investigation into captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who were involved in an incident at a London nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning.

The governing body has accepted an alleged breach of team protocols as the situation has escalated quickly. The timing of the crisis is especially damaging for the hosts, with the sudden probe forcing the ECB to suspend selection meetings entirely and to delay the announcement of the squad for the upcoming second Test match at The Oval.



“The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men’s Test against New Zealand,” the board said in a formal media statement. “Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible.”

The controversy unfolds just after a stellar weekend of sports for both players. Stokes had just masterminded a satisfying, series-opening victory over the Black Caps, with Atkinson the undisputed hero on the pitch, tearing through the New Zealand batting line-up with a superb 5/30 in the second innings. As it happened Stokes had said on Sunday night during his post-match media duties that he was looking forward to having a “proper beer with the boys” to celebrate the win.

For English cricket it is a drama that opens incredibly raw wounds in the dead of night. Disciplinary concerns about an alleged “drinking culture” dogged the national side for much of the past year – most notably during a controversial mid-series team break in Noosa during their bruising 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia. More damagingly, the ECB had to impose a strict midnight curfew on players earlier this year after white-ball captain Harry Brook was fined £30,000 after a confrontation with a nightclub bouncer in Wellington.

The nightclub probe is an unwelcome feeling of déjà vu for Stokes, recalling his high-profile Bristol arrest in 2017. As the Cricket Regulator investigates the details of this latest breach, England supporters are left with the nail-biting prospect of losing their inspirational leader, as well as their best strike bowler, just before a vital Test match.

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ECB Launches Probe Into Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Over Nightclub Incident After New Zealand Test Win
Tags: ben stokes nightclub investigation ecbben stokes post match celebration controversycricket regulator ben stokes disciplinary actionengland cricket squad announcement delayed ovalengland cricket team midnight curfew fineengland vs new zealand 2026 test seriesgus atkinson 5 wickets lords new zealandgus atkinson protocol breach london

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ECB Launches Probe Into Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Over Nightclub Incident After New Zealand Test Win
ECB Launches Probe Into Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Over Nightclub Incident After New Zealand Test Win
ECB Launches Probe Into Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Over Nightclub Incident After New Zealand Test Win
ECB Launches Probe Into Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Over Nightclub Incident After New Zealand Test Win

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