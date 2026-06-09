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Home > World News > 6.2 Strong Earthquake Hits Cuba, Shaking Felt In Florida And Mexico Regions

6.2 Strong Earthquake Hits Cuba, Shaking Felt In Florida And Mexico Regions

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday night, according to the National Center for Seismology. The quake occurred at a depth of 28 km and was classified as shallow.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-09 02:20 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Gulf of Mexico region on Sunday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). In a post on X, the agency said that the earthquake occurred at 23:30 IST and originated at a depth of 28 kilometres beneath the surface.

NCS Shares Earthquake Details

EQ of M: 6.2, On: 08/06/2026 23:30:28 IST, Lat: 22.796° N, Long: 85.218° W, Depth: 28 km, Location: Gulf of Mexico, NCS said.

No immediate reports of casualties, injuries, or significant damage were available at the time of writing. Authorities and monitoring agencies continue to assess the situation.

You Might Be Interested In

Understanding Earthquake Depth Classifications

Earthquakes can occur anywhere from the Earth’s surface to about 700 kilometres below it. Scientists classify earthquakes into different categories based on how deep below the Earth’s surface they originate.

According to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS), earthquake depths are grouped into three main zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep.

What Makes an Earthquake Shallow, Intermediate, or Deep?

Shallow earthquakes occur at depths of 0 to 70 kilometres. Intermediate-depth earthquakes occur between 70 and 300 kilometres, while deep earthquakes originate between 300 and 700 kilometres below the surface.

In general, the term ‘deep-focus earthquakes’ is used for earthquakes deeper than 70 km, according to the USGS. Given that the Gulf of Mexico earthquake occurred at a depth of 28 kilometres, it is classified as a shallow earthquake.

(Inputs From ANI)

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6.2 Strong Earthquake Hits Cuba, Shaking Felt In Florida And Mexico Regions
Tags: Earthquake TodayGulf of MexicoGulf of Mexico earthquakeNational Center for SeismologyNCS earthquakeseismic activityshallow earthquakeUSGS

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6.2 Strong Earthquake Hits Cuba, Shaking Felt In Florida And Mexico Regions
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