OpenAI Files Confidential IPO: Here’s What It Means

A major wave of blockbuster initial public offerings is building toward 2026, with some of the world’s most valuable private companies preparing to enter public markets. Led by artificial intelligence giants OpenAI and Anthropic, along with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the upcoming IPO cycle could become one of the largest in financial history. Wall Street is increasingly betting that 2026 will mark a breakout year for listings, driven by strong investor demand and a backlog of late-stage private companies. Goldman Sachs has projected that U.S. IPO proceeds could climb to a record $160 billion in 2026 if major firms proceed with planned offerings.

OpenAI Files Confidential IPO

The ChatGPT maker, OpenAI, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, signalling a major step toward public markets while keeping its timing flexible. The company said it has not finalised the IPO schedule and noted that some strategic goals may still be easier to pursue as a private firm. However, it also confirmed that the filing allows it to move forward when conditions are right.

OpenAI is targeting a valuation of up to $1 trillion in a potential stock market debut, which could arrive as early as September. If achieved, it would place OpenAI among the most valuable companies ever to go public. OpenAI also highlighted its rapid growth in recent disclosures, including hundreds of millions of weekly ChatGPT users and fast-expanding subscription revenue, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-scaling tech companies globally.

Anthropic Joins IPO Race

Rival Anthropic has also confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO, further underscoring the significance of this pivotal moment for the artificial intelligence industry.

The company, known for its Claude AI assistant, recently raised $65 billion in funding at a valuation of about $965 billion. That places it among the most valuable private AI firms in the world, intensifying competition with OpenAI.

With both companies moving toward public listings, investors are closely watching how the AI sector’s rapid growth translates into long-term profitability and market stability.

SpaceX’s IPO Could Become Largest In History

Outside of AI, the aerospace sector is also preparing for a landmark listing. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has moved closer to a public offering that could set a new global record. The company has reportedly accelerated its IPO timeline, with early plans suggesting a possible roadshow and share sale window in 2026. If it proceeds at scale, SpaceX could target a valuation of around $1.75 trillion with a $75 billion offering.

That would make it the largest IPO in history, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s 2019 debut. SpaceX’s expansion into artificial intelligence through its acquisition of Musk’s xAI further strengthens its position across both space exploration and AI-driven technologies.

Wall Street Expects Strongest IPO Market

Investment banks are forecasting a significant rebound in public listings. Goldman Sachs estimates that IPO activity could surge to record levels in 2026, supported by strong liquidity conditions and investor appetite for high-growth companies.

After several years of relatively subdued IPO activity, markets now appear ready for a new cycle driven by large-scale tech firms that have stayed private longer than previous generations of startups.

AI becomes Defining Force In Global Markets

The simultaneous IPO preparations from OpenAI and Anthropic highlight how artificial intelligence has become the central investment theme of the decade. The sector is now attracting massive capital inflows, with investors betting on the long-term dominance of AI-driven platforms across industries.

OpenAI has previously reported strong revenue growth and expanding user adoption, while Anthropic continues to gain traction in enterprise and developer markets. This rapid expansion is creating one of the most competitive technology races in modern history, with public markets now set to become the next battleground.

A Turning Point For Global IPO Markets

If these listings materialise, 2026 could mark a structural shift in how large technology companies transition to public ownership. The scale of potential IPOs from OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX suggests a rare convergence of AI innovation, space technology, and investor demand.

However, analysts also caution that such large offerings could absorb significant capital, potentially impacting smaller IPOs. Despite these concerns, overall market sentiment remains optimistic, with expectations that the next IPO cycle could redefine valuations and investor participation in the global tech economy.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features