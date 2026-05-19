‘My Life Is f***ed’: What Twisha Sharma Told Friend In Heartbreaking Last Call Before Death

Twisha Sharma was a 33 year old content creator, a former beauty pageant winner, and an ex ‘Miss Pune’ contestant from Noida, and now her death in Bhopal has sort of sparked nationwide outrage. She tied the knot with Bhopal based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, after reportedly meeting him via a dating app back in 2024. Then on May 12, 2026, Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area, under suspicious circumstances, not many details were clear at first.

Twisha Sharma Death Case: What Happened Here?

Her family says Twisha’s husband and mother in law, retired judge Giribala Singh, subjected her to dowry harassment, mental cruelty and also physical abuse. Police have registered a case under dowry death and harassment charges, and a six member SIT was formed to look into the allegations. This matter got even more attention after reports mentioned injury marks in the post mortem, plus alleged emotional messages Twisha sent before her death, where she reportedly wrote she felt ‘trapped’ and wanted to go back to Noida.

What Twisha Sharma Told Friend In Heartbreaking Last Call Before Death?

Friends and family of Twisha Sharma have been sharing emotional accounts about her life after the marriage, sort of a troubling picture of being shut out, emotional distress, and alleged control inside her marital home. Speaking To NewsX, In one of the most heartbreaking revelations, Twisha’s former flatmate Kanchan mentioned a chilling phone conversation that happened around 10 days before her death, like, it just stayed with her. According to her, Twisha sounded frightened and restricted, repeatedly saying she could not speak freely because her husband was constantly around and monitoring her movements. ‘My life is f***ed,’ Twisha allegedly told her friend, adding that she had no privacy, liberty, or freedom to talk openly with anyone, including her own family and friends.

What Did Twisha Sharma’s Cousin Manav Sharma Say?

Her cousin, Manav Sharma, described Twisha as a lively and deeply caring person who always kept people connected. He strongly rejected allegations made against her, including claims related to drug abuse, calling them ‘completely fabricated’ and part of an attempt to weaken the case. He also alleged local corruption and claimed there were irregularities in the investigation, including delays in filing an FIR and alleged tampering with the autopsy. The family is now seeking a transfer of the case to the Supreme Court in Delhi, hoping for an independent investigation free from outside influence.

What Did Roshni Say On Twisha Sharma’s Drug Abuse Allegations?

Roshni, a friend of Twisha reacting to the in laws’ allegations said ​’This was completely unexpected…The allegations of drug abuse are absolutely ridiculous. We’ve known her, we’ve known her… tarnishing reputation, talking about a young girl who got married and this is the outcome of it, and now all of these brand new things are coming up for what?’

Twisha Sharma’s Drastic Change After Marriage

Several of Twisha’s close friends, also did mention a drastic sort of change in her personality after marriage. One of them, Manika, said Twisha used to be cheerful, kind of spiritual and honestly pretty excited about beginning a new life chapter. But after the wedding, allegedly she became more quiet and pulled back, like she stopped talking to people in her usual way and started looking emotionally shattered. Manika remembered a family wedding where Twisha didn’t really seem like a happy newlywed at all, and she lacked that confidence and bright energy she used to carry before. Then there was Samiira Sehgal, who claimed that Twisha had told her about pressure from her mother in law, to take down her old modelling and acting pictures from social media, and that eventually made Twisha deactivate her account.

Controlling Behaviour Of Twisha Sharma’s Husband

Other friends also pointed to what they called controlling behaviour from Twisha’s husband. Rashi, who went to a wedding with the couple, alleged that he stayed around Twisha almost constantly and never let her talk privately with other people. She said he sort of trailed her everywhere, and even when Twisha slipped away for a second to see friends, he stayed right there, glued, like no matter what. The people close to her claimed that Twisha started gradually losing touch with those around her, and then over time she got more and more shut out, in the months leading up to her death.

Also Read: She Was Drug Addict: Twisha Sharma Death Case Takes Shocking Turn, Ex-Judge Mother-In-Law Denies Harassment Charges