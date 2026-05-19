UAE Weather Today (May 19, 2026): Temperature Soars to 47°C in Al Ain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Face Extreme Heatwave

UAE Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): The United Arab Emirates is really hot now on 19 May 2026. It is the time before summer, and the United Arab Emirates is feeling the heat. The sun is shining brightly. The desert winds are very dry. This makes the temperature go up a lot in all seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates. The weather is what we expect when spring is ending and summer is starting. The sky is clear. The sun is very strong in the United Arab Emirates. The air near the coast is humid. This makes people feel uncomfortable.. The desert areas are even worse because they are very dry and hot. The temperature is very high today in the United Arab Emirates. It is between 40°C and 47°C. At night, it is still hot in the United Arab Emirates, between 26°C and 32°C. So people in the United Arab Emirates do not get relief from the heat at night. In the United Arab Emirates, May is usually very hot. The temperature is often in the 30s or low 40s during the day.. Sometimes it gets even hotter in the desert areas of the United Arab Emirates when the sun is at its strongest.