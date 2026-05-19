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Home > World News > UAE Weather Today (May 19, 2026): Temperature Soars to 47°C in Al Ain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Face Extreme Heatwave

UAE Weather Today (May 19, 2026): Temperature Soars to 47°C in Al Ain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Face Extreme Heatwave

The United Arab Emirates is really hot on 19 May 2026. It is very sunny. The temperature is going up and down between 40°C and 47°C in big cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain.

UAE Weather Today 19 May
UAE Weather Today 19 May

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 12:33 IST

UAE Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): The United Arab Emirates is really hot now on 19 May 2026. It is the time before summer, and the United Arab Emirates is feeling the heat. The sun is shining brightly. The desert winds are very dry. This makes the temperature go up a lot in all seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates. The weather is what we expect when spring is ending and summer is starting. The sky is clear. The sun is very strong in the United Arab Emirates. The air near the coast is humid. This makes people feel uncomfortable.. The desert areas are even worse because they are very dry and hot. The temperature is very high today in the United Arab Emirates. It is between 40°C and 47°C. At night, it is still hot in the United Arab Emirates, between 26°C and 32°C. So people in the United Arab Emirates do not get relief from the heat at night. In the United Arab Emirates, May is usually very hot. The temperature is often in the 30s or low 40s during the day.. Sometimes it gets even hotter in the desert areas of the United Arab Emirates when the sun is at its strongest.

Dubai Weather Today

Dubai continues to face intense sunshine with very hot daytime conditions.

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  • Maximum Temperature: 42°C – 45°C
  • Minimum Temperature: 29°C – 31°C

Humidity near coastal zones is making afternoons feel even hotter, especially in densely built urban areas.

Abu Dhabi Weather Today

Abu Dhabi remains extremely hot with clear skies and persistent summer-like conditions.

  • Maximum Temperature: 41°C – 44°C
  • Minimum Temperature: 28°C – 30°C

Evening sea breezes offer slight relief, but daytime heat remains severe and continuous.

Sharjah Weather Today

Sharjah is experiencing similar conditions to Dubai, with strong solar radiation and dry winds.

  • Maximum Temperature: 42°C – 44°C
  • Minimum Temperature: 29°C – 31°C

UV levels remain very high, making midday outdoor activity risky.

Ajman Weather Today

Ajman continues to face hot and humid coastal weather conditions.

  • Maximum Temperature: 41°C – 43°C
  • Minimum Temperature: 28°C – 30°C

Humidity is making mornings and evenings feel sticky and uncomfortable.

Ras Al Khaimah Weather Today

Ras Al Khaimah shows slightly varied conditions due to mountainous terrain but remains very hot overall.

  • Maximum Temperature: 40°C – 43°C
  • Minimum Temperature: 27°C – 29°C

Inland zones are significantly hotter compared to coastal regions.

Fujairah Weather Today

Fujairah experiences humid coastal conditions influenced by the Gulf of Oman.

  • Maximum Temperature: 39°C – 41°C
  • Minimum Temperature: 27°C – 29°C

Moist air continues to add to discomfort despite slightly moderated temperatures.

Al Ain Weather Today

Al Ain remains the hottest region in the UAE due to its inland desert location.

  • Maximum Temperature: 44°C – 47°C
  • Minimum Temperature: 28°C – 32°C

Dry winds and strong sunlight make midday conditions extremely harsh and exhausting.

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Weather Conditions
Dubai 42°C – 45°C 29°C – 31°C Extremely hot with high humidity and clear skies
Abu Dhabi 41°C – 44°C 28°C – 30°C Hot and sunny with slight evening breeze
Sharjah 42°C – 44°C 29°C – 31°C Dry and harsh heat with strong sunlight
Ajman 41°C – 43°C 28°C – 30°C Humid coastal weather with intense daytime heat
Ras Al Khaimah 40°C – 43°C 27°C – 29°C Very hot inland conditions with clear skies
Fujairah 39°C – 41°C 27°C – 29°C Humid and warm due to Gulf of Oman influence
Al Ain 44°C – 47°C 28°C – 32°C Extreme dry desert heat with strong winds

Also Read: Shelby Campbell Dem Congressional Candidate, Faces Backlash Over Viral ‘Twerking’ Campaign Videos

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UAE Weather Today (May 19, 2026): Temperature Soars to 47°C in Al Ain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Face Extreme Heatwave
Tags: Abu Dhabi temperatureAjman weather forecastAl Ain extreme heatDubai weather 19 May 2026Fujairah weather todaygulf weather updatehot weather UAEMiddle East heatwaveras al khaimah temperatureSharjah weather updateUAE climate newsUAE heatwaveUAE summer weatherUAE temperature todayuae weather today

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UAE Weather Today (May 19, 2026): Temperature Soars to 47°C in Al Ain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Face Extreme Heatwave
UAE Weather Today (May 19, 2026): Temperature Soars to 47°C in Al Ain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Face Extreme Heatwave
UAE Weather Today (May 19, 2026): Temperature Soars to 47°C in Al Ain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Face Extreme Heatwave
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