PlayStation Plus Price Hike: Sony To Increase Cost Before GTA 6 Launch? Check New Price And Other Details

The launch of much awaited Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is just six months from now. The company has confirmed that the game will launch on 19th November 2026. There is disappointing news for the fans; they may have to pay more to play GTA 6 on PlayStation. Japanese tech manufacturing giant Sony has announced price hikes for its PlayStation Plus subscription. The experts suggest that the company might be raising the price in advance to capitalise on the anticipated surge of new subscribers eager to play the upcoming flagship game GTA 6.

The upcoming game is expected to attract a large number of players to current-generation consoles, and an active PlayStation Plus subscription is mandatory to access GTA Online with no indication that this requirement will change.

What Is PlayStation Plus and Why Does It Matter for GTA 6?

For anyone who has not followed this closely, PlayStation Plus is Sony’s paid membership service that lets players access online multiplayer features on their consoles. Without it, you can buy GTA 6, install it, and play the story mode. But the moment you want to go online and play with friends or other players through GTA Online, you need an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

This has been the case with previous GTA titles, and Sony has given no sign that GTA 6 will be any different. That means millions of players who are already planning to buy the game will also have to budget for the subscription, and now that subscription costs more.

How Much More Will Players Pay?

Sony has not been shy about the fact that prices are going up across its PlayStation Plus tiers. The exact increase varies depending on the plan and the region, but the direction is clearly upward. For players in multiple markets, the monthly and annual costs have both seen a bump.

For a casual gamer who plays occasionally, this might feel manageable. But for someone who plays GTA Online regularly, this is an ongoing cost that just got heavier.

Is Timing a Coincidence?

Almost certainly not. The gaming industry runs on anticipation, and there is no bigger anticipated release right now than GTA 6. Rockstar Games has spent years building hype around this title, and the November 2026 launch date has been circled on millions of calendars.

Sony knows that GTA 6 will push a fresh wave of console purchases and new PlayStation Plus sign-ups. Raising prices before that wave arrives means more revenue per subscriber from day one. It is a business decision that makes complete sense from Sony’s side, even if it stings for players.

What Should Players Do Now?

For an existing PlayStation Plus subscriber, it is worth checking when your current plan renews, and whether locking in a longer subscription at an older rate is still possible in your region. Some players have done this to avoid paying the new higher price for at least another year.

For new subscribers joining closer to the GTA 6 launch, the higher price will simply be the new normal. The game will still sell in massive numbers. Sony is counting on that.