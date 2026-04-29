When Will Rockstar Games Launch GTA 6 In India? Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Drops Big Hints, Dismisses Delay Rumours

Rockstar Games: The wait for GTA 6 has been long, but now there is more clarity. Rockstar Games is still on track to release its most anticipated title, even as rumours and jokes about delays continue to circulate online. Recent comments from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick suggest that fans may not have to worry about another delay, at least for now.

Reports say that, Zelnick addressed concerns and even brushed off speculation around delays, making it clear that the development is moving forward as planned. This comes after multiple postponements in the past, which had already made fans nervous about whether the game would arrive on time.

Rockstar Games and GTA 6 Release Timeline Update

As per reports, GTA 6 was expected to launch in 2025. However, the game was first delayed to May 26, 2026, with Rockstar saying, “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected.”

But that was not the end of it.

The game saw another delay, pushing the release further to November 19, 2026. The company explained that the extra time was needed to polish the game and meet the high expectations of players.

Rockstar Games Sticks to November 2026 Plan

Now, the latest updates suggest that this November 2026 timeline is still intact. Reports and insider claims say there is “no delay incoming” and the release date appears to be locked in.

Zelnick has also shown confidence in sticking to announced timelines. He has said in the past, “when we set a specific date, generally speaking, we’ve been very good about reaching it.”

Rockstar Games Focus on Perfection Over Speed

One of the biggest reasons behind the delays has been quality. Zelnick openly admitted that delays are painful, saying they “pain” him, but also stressed that supporting developers is more important.

He explained that Rockstar needed extra time to make sure the game reaches its full creative vision without limits. The goal is not just to release a game, but to create something that sets a new benchmark in entertainment.

Rockstar Games Responds to Delay Concerns and Jokes

Despite all the rumours and even jokes about another delay, the company leadership is not taking those seriously. Zelnick’s recent comments suggest confidence rather than concern.

At the same time, he has acknowledged that delays are always a possibility in game development, but current signals point toward stability. Reports also indicate that insiders expect the game to hit its planned date.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 Release Date and India Timing

The current expectation for the global release date of GTA 6 is November 19, 2026. For those playing in India, this means they can play the game on the same date, but most likely later in the evening or early morning depending on how the game is rolled out globally like other AAA titles.

Rockstar Games Builds Hype for Biggest Launch

The excitement around GTA 6 remains massive. After more than a decade since GTA V, expectations are extremely high, and Rockstar is clearly trying to deliver something bigger than ever.

With no confirmed new delay and strong statements from leadership, everything now points to November 2026.

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