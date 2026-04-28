Vivo X300 FE Launch Date, Price in India & Full Specs: ZEISS Camera, Features & What to Expect

Vivo X300 FE: The launch of the Vivo X300 FE in India is right around the corner, and with its launch just weeks away, the company has already made big announcements regarding key features of the upcoming device. The new Vivo X300 FE has been confirmed as part of the company’s new flagship series, with strong processing power from a top-tier Snapdragon chipset and an incredibly light build quality that will provide an excellent experience for users. Apart from featuring a camera system co-designed in collaboration with Zeiss, the Vivo X300 FE also features the latest technology in photography and videography, including image stabilization, HDR video recording, and use of AIin photo editing, making it an exciting product for photography enthusiasts.

Ultimately, consumers looking for a smartphone that offers a premium experience with great performance, superior photographic capabilities, and stylish design should seriously consider the Vivo X300 FE when it becomes available later this month.

When Is Vivo X300 FE Launch Date in India? Official Timeline & Availability Details

As per reports, On May 6th at 12 PM IST, the Vivo X300 FE is expected to launch in India. As Vivo expands its high-end premium line for India, this official confirmation sets a great tone for anticipation.

While no official launch sale date has been provided, it is assumed that will be available close to the launch date. This device will be available in various color options, such as Noir Black, Lilac Purple and Urban Olive.

What Is the Expected Price of Vivo X300 FE in India? Variants & Pricing Breakdown

According to reports, the Vivo X300 FE could sell in India for Rs 60,000 – Rs 70,000 range, showing a minor increase over the previous version of this device, i.e., the Vivo X200 FE, which starts at Rs 54,999 (for 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model).

While final prices will be confirmed once it launches, pricing for this device will certainly place it into the upper end of the smartphone market, ideally suited for consumers seeking premium features in photography and performance.

How Good Is the Vivo X300 FE Camera? ZEISS Lens, Telephoto Features & Photography Performance

Reports say that with an emphasis on superior photo quality that is paired with the Zeiss brand, Vivo’s newest phone – the X300 FE – has produced an impressive rear camera configuration consisting of a 50-megapixel (MP) main sensor from Sony (IMX921), a Sony (IMX882) telephoto lens with a 3X optical zoom that also can deliver up to 100X digital zoom, and an 8-MP Ultrawide lens. These lenses are all contained within a pill-shaped camera assembly positioned horizontally across the back of the device.

Additionally, this phone can use the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2, which is an external accessory weighing 153 grams, converting any attached lens into a 200mm length equivalent to provide ultimate versatility. Also, on the front of the phone you will find Zeiss calibrated wide-angle 50 megapixels camera taking selfies with crystal clear detail. Moreover, other features include multi-focus portrait mode, street photography mode, and adaptive zoom flash, providing users with maximum flexibility when taking photographs.

Vivo X300 FE vs X200 FE: What’s New in Design, Performance & Camera?

The Vivo X300 FE offers huge improvements over its predecessor, the Vivo X200 FE. Reports say that this device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage to accommodate OriginOS. The reported AnTuTu performance of more than 3.1 million points highlights how well this phone performs.

The phone has an overall thickness of only 7.99mm and weighs in at 191g. Vivo X300 FE features anti-glare AG coatings to help improve gripability. It also includes a massive 6,500mAh battery that can support 90W charging via cable and 40W wireless charging.

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