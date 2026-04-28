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Home > Tech and Auto News > What Is The New Price Of Sony PS5 Pro In India? Rates Surge Across US, UK, Europe And Asia; Check If Gamers Here Have To Pay More Soon

What Is The New Price Of Sony PS5 Pro In India? Rates Surge Across US, UK, Europe And Asia; Check If Gamers Here Have To Pay More Soon

The Sony PS5 Pro has seen price hikes globally, but its price in India remains unchanged for now. However, experts expect a potential increase soon due to rising costs and global trends.

Sony PS5 Pro Price In India (Image: X)
Sony PS5 Pro Price In India (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 28, 2026 17:33:54 IST

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What Is The New Price Of Sony PS5 Pro In India? Rates Surge Across US, UK, Europe And Asia; Check If Gamers Here Have To Pay More Soon

Sony PS5 Pro: Recent price increases that Sony has announced for its consoles have made many buyers throughout the world anxious about what this might mean for buyers in India. The company has confirmed large price increases in many regions including the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Asia, so there is a lot of speculation about the price of the new Sony PS5 Pro and whether there will be a price increase in India anytime soon.

Additionally to rising prices internationally, the increase in international prices by Sony is due to higher costs of components, especially memory chips, and inflation due to the state of the global economy. The changes became effective on April 2, 2026. This is the second increase in price within one year.

Sony PS5 Pro price trends globally raise concerns for India

The most significant increase in price has been for the PS5 Pro. In the United States, the PS5 Pro’s price has increased to approximately $899.99; in Europe, its price has increased to approximately €899.99; in the U.K., its price has increased to approximately £789.99.

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This is a considerable increase from previous prices. According to reports, the PS5 Pro has had one of the highest price hikes of all PlayStation models. Sony cited the need to increase prices because of “continued pressures within the global market” and rising manufacturing costs.

Sony PS5 Pro India price remains unchanged for now

Although many countries have recently raised prices worldwide, there is no official announcement yet for an increase on the Sony PS5 Pro or standard PS5 in India. As a result of not making any price adjustments, Indian consumers are still experiencing price levels based on higher levels experienced prior to these increases.

At this time, the standard Sony PS5 is priced between Rs 54,990 and Rs 59,990 depending on version and inventory levels in the Indian marketplace. Pricing has not yet been confirmed for the Sony PS5 Pro within India as it has only recently been released or has yet to be released in volume within the Indian marketplace.

Sony PS5 Pro could see a price hike in India soon

Experts agree that while the price is currently unchanged, the lack of price adjustment won’t last long; due to the recent price increases that have been implemented internationally by all manufacturers, there will soon be a price increase on the PS5 Pro in India.

In global terms, the upcoming increase in pricing of the PS5 Pro is projected to be around Rs 85,000 or potentially more within the Indian marketplace as pricing has been established by converting existing prices in each international country into local currencies using current exchange rates and including taxes and other fees associated with importing merchandise.

Sony PS5 Pro price linked to global economic pressure

Sony has indicated that rising prices of components such as memory chips were a major factors for these increases; however, due to the volatile nature of the economy as a whole, there are many other reasons behind these price increases.

Many industry reports have pointed to problems like shortages in the supply chain for semiconductors and memory which have also caused increases in manufacturing costs for tech products. All of these factors create increased costs for Microsoft and the gaming industry in general.

Sony PS5 Pro what Indian buyers should expect

The PS5 Pro pricing increase in the Indian market has created a very small window of time for the Indian consumer to take advantage of the stable pricing; however, due to the unknown timing for the official price announcement from Sony, there is a great deal of uncertainty in the Indian gaming market for future pricing of the PS5 Pro.

Once Sony makes an official announcement of price increases, the PS5 Pro in India will be priced significantly higher than current prices; thereby making it one of most expensive gaming systems sold in India.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max First Look Revealed? Check Design Changes, Bigger Camera, New Colour Options And Expected Price In India    

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What Is The New Price Of Sony PS5 Pro In India? Rates Surge Across US, UK, Europe And Asia; Check If Gamers Here Have To Pay More Soon

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What Is The New Price Of Sony PS5 Pro In India? Rates Surge Across US, UK, Europe And Asia; Check If Gamers Here Have To Pay More Soon
What Is The New Price Of Sony PS5 Pro In India? Rates Surge Across US, UK, Europe And Asia; Check If Gamers Here Have To Pay More Soon
What Is The New Price Of Sony PS5 Pro In India? Rates Surge Across US, UK, Europe And Asia; Check If Gamers Here Have To Pay More Soon
What Is The New Price Of Sony PS5 Pro In India? Rates Surge Across US, UK, Europe And Asia; Check If Gamers Here Have To Pay More Soon

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