iPhone 18 Pro Max First Look Revealed? Check Design Changes, Bigger Camera, New Colour Options And Expected Price In India

There are still a few months until the launch of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max; however, early leaks about this new flagship device have given many clues as to what Apple has planned for us. From design tweaks to color options and improvements for the battery, everything indicates that Apple plans to implement major changes this time around; however, the price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India does not seem to be affected by these alterations.

The hottest topics regarding design is also among the hottest topics regarding the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Recently, YouTuber Vadim Yuryev posted a video showing off dummy units of the new Pro models and shared some great photos showing how they look. According to Yuryev, the camera plateau on the new models will be significantly thicker than previous generations and he specifically pointed out that the “black glass on the cameras protrudes a little more too”, suggesting a much more pronounced rear camera appearance.

Bigger camera bump and iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India expectations

The numbers from the leak provide even more evidence for this. For example, the total thickness of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, including the camera bump, is currently 11.23mm; it will increase to 11.54mm on the next model. Also, the camera bump will also increase significantly in size. The original bump is 12.92mm in height, and it will reach almost 13.77mm. That is a clear indication that Apple is putting a great deal of emphasis on improving the camera hardware, even if it will require a bulkier design. And, the increase in thickness may also correspond to the continued stable price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max expected price in India.

Another major change could come in colours. While last year’s lineup saw Orange becoming a standout shade, especially in markets like China, Apple now seems ready to move in a different direction. A report by Macworld suggests four new colour options: Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), Dark Grey (Pantone 426C), and Silver (Pantone 427C).

New colours and iPhone 18 Pro Max price in india rumours

The Dark Cherry color option is predicted to be a rich burgundy hue and stands a good chance of becoming a standout option in the portfolio. In addition, images shared by Chinese leaker Ice Universe of camera bump prototyped protection plates show Black, Silver, Dark Cherry (Burgundy) and Blue colourways as options for this device – multiple leaks of very similar colour options suggest Apple has probably locked in the colours already, even as speculation persists on what the expected iphone 18 pro max price in india will be.

In addition to colour, the device could potentially gain weight and thickness from previous versions of iPhones. In the Pro Max version of the iPhone 18, it is anticipated that Apple will include its largest battery built into an iPhone yet, potentially between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, which will result in the overall weight being at least 240 grams which translates into about 7–10 grams more than previous versions. As far as the thickness goes, it will probably be around 8.8mm versus around 8.75mm for the current iPhone model.

Bigger battery and iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India outlook

The larger battery size and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will help give the device a bulkier look, and will make it probably a better day to day use device giving it a longer battery life, which accounts for the increase in bulk. Apple is typically prioritising performance and endurance above keeping the device as thin as possible, this combined with the enhancements of performance and/or storage capacity from previously released devices, may mean that the iPhone 18 Pro Max price in india will remain at or very near its premium pricing without a significant increase from the previous models.

When it comes to the launch date of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and pricing details, Apple will likely stick to its traditional launch schedule. The iPhone 18 Pro Max would be made available during the company’s upcoming September Product Launch Event along with the iPhone 18 Pro and perhaps a Fold or Ultra model. Some reports suggest that Apple may not raise the price for any of the new products, rather absorbing the impact of supply chain disruptions and memory chip shortages.

Launch timeline and iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India clarity

If Apple is to keep its prices the same as last year, it may mean that buyers of the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India will be paying almost the same amount as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Therefore, by not raising prices, Apple can provide consumers with larger and more advanced products, while also giving them specific features that will help Apple remain competitive.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature an upgraded camera design, new premium colour options, and a larger battery capacity. These upgrades represent significant changes to the iPhone 18 Pro Max from the previous generation, and although they are substantial improvements, their overall price will probably remain the same as the iPhone 17 Pro Max had cost before its release in 2021.

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