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Home > Tech and Auto News > BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure

BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure

The bmw 450 gs india is set to launch as BMW’s new mid-cap adventure bike, rivaling the KTM 390 Adventure with modern features and rugged design. Powered by a 450cc twin engine with 48 hp, it offers a mix of performance, tech, and off-road capability for touring riders.

BMW F 450 GS India (Image: X)
BMW F 450 GS India (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 22, 2026 19:23:06 IST

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BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure

Tomorrow, BMW Motorrad will launch its highly anticipated F 450 GS motorcycle. This model is a rival to the KTM 390 Adventure in the rapidly expanding mid-size adventure motorcycle segment. It will particularly resonate with touring enthusiasts seeking performance, features, and off-road capabilities.

With increasing interest in India for adventure touring motorcycles, this motorcycle will likely attract many riders! The F 450 GS has contemporary styling, useful features, and can be both an everyday motorcycle and an extended-use motorcycle.

BMW 450 GS India design inspired by bigger GS models

The F 450 GS draws inspiration from the larger GS family of motorcycles, especially the R 1300 GS. Its sculpted fuel tank and side panels create a strong, aggressive stance on the motorcycle that gives it great confidence to take on any adventure.

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The use of a distinctive beak-style front end on the F 450 GS gives the motorcycle its distinctive adventurous look. The front end of the motorcycle features unique X-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs), which add to its technological and rugged look. The rear of the motorcycle has an extremely streamlined tail section. This tail section has a sporty look, coupled with ruggedness, making it equally well-suited for both urban usage and off-road usage.

BMW 450 gs India packed with modern features for riders

BMW has also incorporated a number of modern technologies into the BMW 450 GS India, all intended to improve rider comfort and connectivity. The BMW 450 GS includes a full multicolor TFT display, providing all the essential ride information while allowing smartphone connectivity.

In addition to these technologies, the BMW 450 GS India has practical features, including an easy to ride clutch and adjustable levers, which aid in improving rider comfort. Heated grips are another benefit on long rides and when riding in cold weather. The BMW 450 GS also has a significant highlight, being the Quickshifter Pro, enabling riders to change gears without using their clutch, providing increased ease of use for both city riding and long-distance touring. The BMW 450 GS is designed for maximum versatility and has a robust stock of components to assist in achieving this function.

BMW 450 GS India is built for versatility with strong hardware

The BMW F 450 GS’s hardware configuration has been engineered for multiple types of terrain. The bike features a front wheel that measures 19 inches and a rear which measures 17 inches, so it can accommodate a mixture of both on- and off-road conditions.

As for suspension, the BMW F 450 GS uses 43 mm USD forks, which can be adjusted to provide rider comfort as well as handling control, and these are matched with a monoshock rear suspension. This configuration will give the BMW approximately 175 kilograms in weight; however, once announced by BMW, it may be a little more than that.

BMW 450 GS India engine performance and touring capability

BMW F 450 GS is powered by a new 450 cubic-centimetre parallel twin cylinder engine that is liquid cooled and was developed jointly by BMW and TVS Motor Corporation using both world-wide engineering processes as well as localised experience.

The engine in the BMW F 450 GS has 48 horsepower and 43 Nm of torque at its disposal. The engine has been designed to give smooth power delivery, yet responsive enough for cruising and light off-road activity. In short, the aim of BMW F 450 GS is to be a touring motorcycle that can endure long-distance travels but can also be used every day when riding from point A to point B.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight    

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BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure

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BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure

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BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure
BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure
BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure
BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure

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