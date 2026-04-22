Haryana Shocker Caught On CCTV: Wedding Celebration Turns Into Chaos After Overspeeding Car Flung Cameraperson Into Air, Internet Says, ‘India Is Full Of Morons’

HARYANA VIRAL VIDEO: A wedding in Sirsa went from joyful to horrifying in seconds. Just as guests were saying goodbye to the bride during the vidai ceremony, a speeding car tore through the crowd. One moment, a cameraman was focused on his lens, filming that emotional farewell. Next, he was hit so hard he flew nearly 25 meters through the air, caught on video for everyone to see. It happened early this morning, around 6:28 AM.

Haryana viral video: Celebration ruined by overspeeding car

The footage shows two men trying to warn the photographer, but everything happened way too fast. The hatchback swerved out of nowhere, slamming right into him and sending people scrambling.

The roadside was packed with guests, all dressed in bright, traditional outfits. Families posed by parked cars, just enjoying the occasion. Suddenly, panic broke out. Some ended up hurt, but thankfully, nobody died.

Watching the video, you can see exactly how quickly things went wrong. One second, celebration. The next, chaos. The white hatchback barrels in, losing control and ploughing straight into the group. It’s a stark reminder that reckless driving can ruin even the safest, happiest moments.

📍 Sirsa, Haryana: During a wedding farewell, a speeding hatchback first hit and flung the cameraman, then lost control and rammed into people gathered outside. Moments earlier, the family was celebrating the bride’s departure, within seconds, chaos unfolded as the car ploughed… pic.twitter.com/ZMdgIRA8up — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) April 22, 2026

How did the Internet react?

After the video spread online, people demanded action. Many tagged Haryana Police, urging them to track down the driver. Nobody seems to know if the person responsible has been caught yet.

That crash didn’t just stun everyone at the scene. It sparked anger and worry across social media, with folks calling for tougher laws and stricter punishment for rash driving.

One user stated, “That’s a road. Seems like over speeding by white hatchback but the behaviour of camera person contributed to the crash.” The next one stated, “Overspeeding on inner roads is really messed up.”

Another person shared, “A moment of celebration turned into chaos in seconds.. this is heartbreaking.” And, one said, “Reckless driving ruined a celebration,” and another stated, “Driving a front wheel drive 100 bhp car on the side of the highway .what is he trying to do. Our country is full of morons.”

An individual asked, “Did he think road is ramp for photographers? as another mocked, “First reported case of cameraman getting harmed in a video.”

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