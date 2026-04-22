Divyanka Sirohi’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Haryanvi Actress, Who Starred In Masoom Sharma’s Viral Songs, Dies At 30

Divyanka Sirohi Death Cause: Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi died at the age of 30. She reportedly had a heart attack late on Tuesday night (April 21) in her home in Uttar Pradesh. Her family took her to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The entertainment industry is still in shock due to the sudden death of the person and several artists have lamented over her unfortunate death. Nonetheless, her family has not released an official statement yet.

Who was Divyanka Sirohi?

Divyanka was born in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh and was now residing in Ghaziabad with her parents and grandmother. She graduated with BCA in Chaudhary Charan Singh University and then undertook her MBA in Sikkim. She leaves behind her brother Himanshu and sisters Dipanshu and Jasmeet.

Divyanka already created an impression in the local entertainment field, appearing in several songs alongside singer Masoom Sharma. Her social media was also very strong, as she has a following of more than 1.3 million people on Instagram.

How did Divyanka Sirohi die?

As per multiple reports, the 30-year-old actress and social media influencer died of heart attack. She was announced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Divyanka Sirohi Career

She started her career in the limelight on Tik Tok, where one of her videos went viral and made her famous.

In an interview, she had mentioned that she had a passion to act and dance since childhood and so around Diwali, she made a video on Tik Tok wearing a blue suit on the song of Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma on her song Meri Mammi Nu Pasand Ni Tu and it went viral due to her expressions. Her last instagram was on March 19. She is in the video in a blue and white floral dress dancing to a song by B Praak and Afsana Khan Barsana Mila Hai.

ALSO READ: Who Is Vinod Suryavanshi? Panchayat Actor’s Explosive Caste Bias Claim Stuns Fans, Says Temple Doors Still Remain Closed To Him