TCS Nashik New Explosive Account: Survivor Reveals How A Muslim Colleague Groped, Stared At Her Breasts & Abused Hindu Gods

TCS Nashik: The sexual abuse and religious coercion case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik is being currently investigated by a Special Investigating Team (SIT) with new details coming out from the victims. Several disturbing allegations have been made by the employees of the IT firm detailing the harassment meted out from the senior Muslim workers in the company. The female workers at the Nashik TCS unit have made allegations of rape, forces conversion and stalking. Nine First Information Reports (FIRs) have been so far registered with seven Muslim employees being arrested. Nida Khan, which was first identified as an hiring manager, later revealed to be a process associate, had applied for an anticipatory bail which court reportedly rejected.

TCS Nashik Rape And Religious Conversion Case: New Survivor Account Details The Horror

A new survivor account reported by India Today, reveals that a female employee continuously faced physical abuse and was subjected to derogatory comments about her religion. The female employee alleged that she was touched inappropriately inside the office when she shared the workstation with other Muslim employees. The survivor claimed that the she was targeted with offensive comments about her religion alleging that the Muslim employees created a ‘scary’ workplace environment.

She also made charges against the senior leadership at the TCS Nashik unit. Sharing the details with India Today, the survivor claimed that senior officials like Assistant General Manager for Operations shielded the accused employees and discouraged the victims from escalating the complaints. The survivor told India Today that she has been working at the TCS Nashik unit for almost two years and is presently handling the tele-calling operations for bank credit card holders with outstanding dues.

Female Worker At TCS Nashik Describes How She Was Sexually Assaulted

She alleged that she first faced the harassment during a training session in September 2024. According to her ordeal, she was harassed by one of the accused employee, Asif Ansari stared at her chest and made sexually offensive comments. The survivor also named another arrested employee, Tausif Attar, who along with Ansari made comments about her appearance and stared at her body. The survivor account also reveals that the accused made derogatory comments about Hindu texts and deities.

Nashik Court Denies Bail To Nida Khan

A Nashik court earlier denied interim protection to Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik office, deferring the hearing on her anticipatory bail plea to April 27.

Her counsel had moved an application seeking interim protection pending the hearing of her anticipatory bail plea.

Meanwhile, the court granted the complainant’s legal team time to submit a written response, stalling immediate relief.

The court will now hear both the anticipatory bail application and the interim relief plea on April 27.

Advocate Milind Kurkute, who is the complainant’s lawyer, told ANI the current legal status of the accused, Nida Khan, and the victim’s involvement in the court proceedings.

“Till today, there is no interim relief given. We have appeared in the matter of the original victim, that is, the complainant. We are requesting that our written say be placed on record. We must be permitted to do opportunity to file our say. The court has allowed us to file our written say. Matter is kept on 27th of April for the say of the original victim complainant as well as the say of the investigation machinery, and then the court will hear both the parties,” he said.

Also Read: Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27