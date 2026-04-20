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Home > India News > Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27

Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27

A Nashik court denied interim relief to Nida Khan in the Tata Consultancy Services case and set April 27 to hear her anticipatory bail plea.

Court denies interim relief to Nida Khan (Image: X)
Court denies interim relief to Nida Khan (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 20, 2026 19:59:35 IST

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Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27

A Nashik court has denied interim protection to Nida Khan, one of the accused in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik office. The court has deferred the hearing on her anticipatory bail plea to April 27, offering no immediate relief.

Her counsel had filed an application seeking interim protection until the bail plea is heard. However, the court allowed the complainant’s legal team time to submit a written response, effectively delaying any decision for now.

Court denies interim relief, next hearing on April 27

Advocate Milind Kurkute, representing the complainant, explained the current status of the case and the court proceedings. “Till today, there is no interim relief given. We have appeared in the matter of the original victim, that is, the complainant. We are requesting that our written say be placed on record. We must be permitted to do opportunity to file our say. The court has allowed us to file our written say. Matter is kept on 27th of April for the say of the original victim complainant as well as the say of the investigation machinery, and then the court will hear both the parties,” he said.

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On the other hand, Advocate Baba Sayyad, appearing for Nida Khan, argued that there are no allegations of religious conversion or harassment against his client. He clarified that she has only been named in an FIR related to hurting religious sentiments.

Defence denies conversion and harassment allegations

“The first complaint included sections dealing with offences of rape and hurting religious sentiments. Danish Sheikh has been made the main accused, and Nida Khan and Attar are co-accused. Police investigation revealed that other illegal activities and eight FIRs were filed,” Sayyad said.

“FIR doesn’t mention forceful religious conversion, only a complaint of hurting religious sentiments. Two accused are under police custody. Their custody will end tomorrow (Saturday),” he added. He also clarified that Nida Khan was not an HR Manager at TCS but worked as a process associate.

Probe widens as ATS takes custody of accused

The investigation has widened, with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) taking custody of two accused, Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon, on April 17. They are being questioned in connection with the alleged forced conversion case linked to the Nashik TCS office.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding committee has continued its inquiry for a second day, meeting victims and their families. Advocate Monika Arora, part of the four-member panel, confirmed the ongoing efforts to gather more information.

Safety measures at TCS amid ongoing case

As the probe continues, TCS has asked employees at its Nashik branch to work from home as a precautionary step for their safety and convenience. Sources said the move was taken keeping employee well-being in mind.

Police officials have also recovered around 78 “suspicious” call records, emails, and chats linked to the accused. Investigators have found signs of possible financial transactions, and a total of nine cases have been registered — one at Deolali Camp police station and eight at Mumbai Naka.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Meet Nazia Elahi Khan: Muslim BJP Leader Confronts Staff At Lenskart Store Over ‘No To Bindi And Tilak, Yes To Hijab’ Grooming Policy    

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Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27

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Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27

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Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27
Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27
Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27
Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27

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