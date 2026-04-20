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Home > India News > Meet Nazia Elahi Khan: Muslim BJP Leader Confronts Staff At Lenskart Store Over ‘No To Bindi And Tilak, Yes To Hijab’ Grooming Policy

Meet Nazia Elahi Khan: Muslim BJP Leader Confronts Staff At Lenskart Store Over ‘No To Bindi And Tilak, Yes To Hijab’ Grooming Policy

Nazia Elahi Khan triggered controversy after videos showed her confronting staff at a Lenskart store, alleging restrictions on Hindu symbols like tilak and kalawa and questioning the store manager.

Who is Nazia Elahi Khan? (Images: X)
Who is Nazia Elahi Khan? (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 20, 2026 14:35:47 IST

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Meet Nazia Elahi Khan: Muslim BJP Leader Confronts Staff At Lenskart Store Over ‘No To Bindi And Tilak, Yes To Hijab’ Grooming Policy

Nazia Elahi Khan who is part of the BJP’s minority outreach and has been vocal about her opinions regarding religion, identity, and politics, posted several videos documenting her encounter at a Lenskart store believed to be located in Mumbai’s Andheri area. In these recordings, she accuses Lenskart employees of fraud and makes other serious and inflammatory claims about their company policies. Since Nazia’s video went viral across several social networking sites, many other individuals have commented on it with very strong reactions.

As the chief spokesperson for the BJP’s minority outreach program, Nazia is considered to be one of the most prominent Muslim voices within the party. She is especially adept at using different platforms; in fact, her strong opinions and controversial comments regarding religious practices and cultural issues are frequently highlighted in her posts. Many of her postings focus around issues concerning the relationship between Hindus and Muslims.

Who is Nazia Elahi Khan?

Over time, Nazia Elahi Khan has positioned herself as someone who challenges narratives around minority politics while aligning with the BJP’s ideological line. Her presence in public discourse has grown through viral clips and statements, making her a recognisable, though often polarising, figure. This latest incident has once again brought her into the spotlight.

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In the clips posted by Nazia Elahi Khan on X, she is seen entering the store and engaging in a tense exchange with employees, including the store manager, identified as Mohsin Khan. During the confrontation, she can be heard saying, “Sharia lagu karwana hai kya,” while questioning the manager’s role. She also alleges that Hindu employees are being discouraged from wearing religious symbols like a tilak and kalawa.

Nazia Elahi Khan Confrontation Inside Store Sparks Debate

One of the most talked-about parts of the viral videos is when Nazia Elahi Khan walks around the retail outlet putting a tilak on the heads of the Hindu employees working there. The employees seem quite uncomfortable with what Nazia is doing but do not put up any resistance. This is how she has framed the act as an expression of protest against what she considers to be a workplace policy that is suppressing the Hindu religious customs.

Additionally, the video shows Nazia Elahi Khan chanting the glory of both Ram and Shiva. There are other customers in the store that record the activity on their phones and help ensure the spread of the video online. There has been additional debate over the video because some people are questioning both the legitimacy of her claims and the method by which she attempted to protest the perceived injustice.

Nazia Elahi Khan Calls For Investigation

Nazia Elahi Khan made a number of serious allegations about Lenskart in her posting with her video on her page. In particular, she claimed that Lenskart had appointed a Muslim manager to intentionally restrict Hindu custom among their employees, which she said was part of a larger problem of religious prejudice at work.

Nazia Elahi Khan has also taken the issue a step further by calling for the arrest of the owner of Lenskart and for a complete investigation into any alleged association of Lenskart with terrorist organisations. However, at this time there has been no evidence provided supporting any of these claims.

Nazia Elahi Khan Tags Top Authorities

Nazia Elahi Khan tagged several high-profile officials and organizations-including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, The Chief Minister’s Office of Maharashtra, as well as national security organizations National Investigative Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) — to add political and national security elements to the controversy surrounding the videos she posted which have since gone viral and created much controversy in terms of what is being claimed versus what is being seen by many people. 

As of the present time, there are no official reports about which specific Lenskart store the incident occurred at and Lenskart has not made any official announcement regarding either the allegations or the video footage shown by Nazia Elahi Khan

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Meet Nazia Elahi Khan: Muslim BJP Leader Confronts Staff At Lenskart Store Over ‘No To Bindi And Tilak, Yes To Hijab’ Grooming Policy

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Meet Nazia Elahi Khan: Muslim BJP Leader Confronts Staff At Lenskart Store Over ‘No To Bindi And Tilak, Yes To Hijab’ Grooming Policy

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Meet Nazia Elahi Khan: Muslim BJP Leader Confronts Staff At Lenskart Store Over ‘No To Bindi And Tilak, Yes To Hijab’ Grooming Policy
Meet Nazia Elahi Khan: Muslim BJP Leader Confronts Staff At Lenskart Store Over ‘No To Bindi And Tilak, Yes To Hijab’ Grooming Policy
Meet Nazia Elahi Khan: Muslim BJP Leader Confronts Staff At Lenskart Store Over ‘No To Bindi And Tilak, Yes To Hijab’ Grooming Policy
Meet Nazia Elahi Khan: Muslim BJP Leader Confronts Staff At Lenskart Store Over ‘No To Bindi And Tilak, Yes To Hijab’ Grooming Policy

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