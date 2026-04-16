Uorfi Javed Shares Screenshot of ₹80 Lakh Cannes Offer, Exposes ‘Itna Desperation’ and Dark Reality of Paid Red Carpet Access

Fashion disruptor Uorfi Javed has sent shockwaves through the industry by pulling back the curtain on the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. In a scathing social media expose shared on April 16, 2026, Uorfi revealed the staggering financial demands placed on celebrities and influencers to walk the red carpet. Known for her unfiltered personality, she questioned the “desperation” behind paying astronomical sums for a moment of global visibility.