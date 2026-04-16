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  • Uorfi Javed Shares Screenshot of ₹80 Lakh Cannes Offer, Exposes ‘Itna Desperation’ and Dark Reality of Paid Red Carpet Access

Uorfi Javed Shares Screenshot of ₹80 Lakh Cannes Offer, Exposes ‘Itna Desperation’ and Dark Reality of Paid Red Carpet Access

Fashion disruptor Uorfi Javed has sent shockwaves through the industry by pulling back the curtain on the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. In a scathing social media expose shared on April 16, 2026, Uorfi revealed the staggering financial demands placed on celebrities and influencers to walk the red carpet. Known for her unfiltered personality, she questioned the “desperation” behind paying astronomical sums for a moment of global visibility.

Published By: Published: April 16, 2026 17:39:15 IST
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Uorfi’s Shocking Claim
1/5
Uorfi Javed Shares Screenshot of ₹80 Lakh Cannes Offer, Exposes ‘Itna Desperation’ and Dark Reality of Paid Red Carpet Access

Uorfi’s Shocking Claim

Taking to her social media, Uorfi revealed that many influencers and celebrities are often approached with paid opportunities to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She stated that she was offered a deal requiring her to pay ₹80 lakh, calling the entire process “desperate” and far from authentic.

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‘Itna Desperation?’Her Reaction
2/5

‘Itna Desperation?’Her Reaction

Reacting strongly, Uorfi questioned the growing obsession with global recognition. She expressed disbelief over people spending huge amounts just for visibility, saying “Itna desperation kyun?” Her candid remark has sparked a wider conversation about validation and image-building in the entertainment industry.

Reality Behind Cannes Appearances
3/5

Reality Behind Cannes Appearances

While the Cannes Film Festival is known for celebrating cinema, Uorfi’s revelation highlights how PR agencies and brands often facilitate paid entries. Many attendees, especially influencers, reportedly collaborate with sponsors or pay hefty fees to secure their spot on the red carpet.

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Awaiting the "Full Potential"
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Awaiting the "Full Potential"

Despite the controversy, Uorfi expressed that she is still waiting for a "major opportunity" where she is appreciated for her talent and potential rather than just visibility.

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The ₹80 Lakh Price Tag
5/5

The ₹80 Lakh Price Tag

Uorfi shared a screenshot of a conversation where a vendor allegedly offered to "arrange" her trip to the 79th Cannes Film Festival for a whopping ₹80 lakh.

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