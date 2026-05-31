TMC Falling Apart After Bengal Loss? Where Are 60 MLAs Who Were Missing From Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat Meeting?

Fresh questions over unity within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged on Sunday after a crucial meeting of party legislators at Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence was called off due to poor attendance. Only 20 of the party’s 80 MLAs turned up for the scheduled gathering, triggering speculation about growing unease within the organization following its recent electoral setback in West Bengal. The meeting had been convened by TMC legislative party leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and was expected to focus on strengthening coordination among the party’s MLAs after the Assembly election results. However, the gathering could not proceed as planned after nearly three-fourths of the legislators remained absent.

The development has intensified political discussions around the party’s internal situation at a time when the TMC is attempting to regroup after losing power in the state to the BJP.

Where Were The Missing 60 MLAs?

The absence of 60 MLAs from such an important meeting quickly became the biggest talking point in Bengal politics.

Party leaders, however, rejected suggestions of internal rebellion and attributed the low turnout to the tense political atmosphere prevailing across the state. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said several legislators were occupied with political programmes and developments linked to recent attacks on senior party leaders.

According to the party, many MLAs were engaged in handling local situations arising from alleged post-poll violence and protests in different districts.

Attacks On Abhishek Banerjee And Kalyan Banerjee Cited

The TMC leadership linked the absences to incidents involving party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during a visit to Sonarpur on Saturday, while TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed he was assaulted in Hooghly on Sunday. The party argued that these incidents forced many leaders to stay occupied with political and organizational activities instead of attending the meeting.

Kunal Ghosh said several MLAs had requested the leadership to postpone the meeting because of the evolving situation on the ground.

Political Speculation Intensifies

Despite the party’s explanation, the cancellation of the meeting has fueled speculation about dissatisfaction within sections of the TMC after its defeat in the Assembly elections.

Political observers view the low attendance as a setback for the leadership’s efforts to consolidate the party ranks during a challenging period. Opposition leaders have also seized on the development, claiming it reflects unrest inside the organization.

Mamata Banerjee To Lead Protest

Amid the political turmoil, Mamata Banerjee is preparing to return to the streets with a protest programme against alleged attacks on TMC leaders and workers. The party has announced a sit-in protest in Kolkata on June 2, with Banerjee expected to lead demonstrations highlighting post-poll violence and alleged targeting of TMC members.

While the TMC insists the meeting was postponed due to extraordinary circumstances, the absence of a large number of legislators has added to the challenges facing the party as it navigates its post-election phase.

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