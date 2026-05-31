Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: Death Toll Rises To 6 As Probe Targets Alleged Illegal Construction

Delhi: The death toll in the building collapse in Delhi’s Mehrauli area has climbed to six, as investigators probe allegations that the structure was being built in violation of municipal regulations before it came crashing down. The tragedy has sparked scrutiny of civic authorities, with officials examining whether lapses in enforcement contributed to the loss of lives. The incident occurred in the Saidulajab area near Saket Metro station, where a building collapsed, trapping several people under the debris.

Rescue teams worked through the night and continued operations on Sunday in an effort to locate anyone who may still be buried beneath the rubble. Authorities confirmed that six people have lost their lives in the collapse.

Police Probe Alleged Violations

Sources said local police had informed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that the structure was allegedly being constructed in violation of prescribed norms before the collapse.

According to sources, a communication had been sent to the civic body regarding the matter. However, no action was reportedly taken before the incident occurred. Investigators are now examining whether timely intervention could have prevented the collapse and the resulting casualties.

Culpable Homicide Case Registered

Delhi Police have registered a case of culpable homicide in connection with the incident. Officials said the investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the construction of the building, possible violations of safety regulations and the responsibility of those involved in the project.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the collapse site on Sunday and reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said strict action would be taken against unauthorized structures and against officials found responsible for permitting such constructions.

She stressed that authorities would act firmly against illegal buildings and ensure accountability within the concerned departments.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered

The Chief Minister’s Office announced that a magisterial inquiry would be conducted under the supervision of the District Magistrate of South Delhi.

The inquiry will examine the sequence of events leading to the collapse and identify any administrative or regulatory lapses. A criminal case has already been registered at Mehrauli Police Station as part of the ongoing investigation.

Survey Of Unsafe Buildings To Be Conducted

Following the incident, officials have been directed to inspect old, dilapidated and potentially hazardous structures in the surrounding areas.

Authorities have also been instructed to take immediate action wherever safety concerns are identified in order to prevent similar incidents in the future. The collapse has once again brought attention to concerns over unauthorized construction and building safety in parts of the national capital.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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