LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
angelina jolie himachal elections Baramulla news Abhishek Banerjee DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news IPL 2026 apple Instagram Creator Tools Animesh Kujur ATF ghaziabad angelina jolie himachal elections Baramulla news Abhishek Banerjee DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news IPL 2026 apple Instagram Creator Tools Animesh Kujur ATF ghaziabad angelina jolie himachal elections Baramulla news Abhishek Banerjee DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news IPL 2026 apple Instagram Creator Tools Animesh Kujur ATF ghaziabad angelina jolie himachal elections Baramulla news Abhishek Banerjee DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news IPL 2026 apple Instagram Creator Tools Animesh Kujur ATF ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
angelina jolie himachal elections Baramulla news Abhishek Banerjee DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news IPL 2026 apple Instagram Creator Tools Animesh Kujur ATF ghaziabad angelina jolie himachal elections Baramulla news Abhishek Banerjee DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news IPL 2026 apple Instagram Creator Tools Animesh Kujur ATF ghaziabad angelina jolie himachal elections Baramulla news Abhishek Banerjee DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news IPL 2026 apple Instagram Creator Tools Animesh Kujur ATF ghaziabad angelina jolie himachal elections Baramulla news Abhishek Banerjee DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news IPL 2026 apple Instagram Creator Tools Animesh Kujur ATF ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: Death Toll Rises To 6 As Probe Targets Alleged Illegal Construction

Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: Death Toll Rises To 6 As Probe Targets Alleged Illegal Construction

Six people have died after a building collapsed in Delhi's Mehrauli area. Police have registered a culpable homicide case and are investigating alleged construction violations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry, action against unauthorized buildings and inspections of unsafe structures nearby.

Death Toll Rises To 6 In Mehrauli Building Collapse (Pic Via X)
Death Toll Rises To 6 In Mehrauli Building Collapse (Pic Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-31 19:03 IST

Delhi: The death toll in the building collapse in Delhi’s Mehrauli area has climbed to six, as investigators probe allegations that the structure was being built in violation of municipal regulations before it came crashing down. The tragedy has sparked scrutiny of civic authorities, with officials examining whether lapses in enforcement contributed to the loss of lives. The incident occurred in the Saidulajab area near Saket Metro station, where a building collapsed, trapping several people under the debris.

Rescue teams worked through the night and continued operations on Sunday in an effort to locate anyone who may still be buried beneath the rubble. Authorities confirmed that six people have lost their lives in the collapse.

Police Probe Alleged Violations

Sources said local police had informed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that the structure was allegedly being constructed in violation of prescribed norms before the collapse.

You Might Be Interested In

According to sources, a communication had been sent to the civic body regarding the matter. However, no action was reportedly taken before the incident occurred. Investigators are now examining whether timely intervention could have prevented the collapse and the resulting casualties.

Culpable Homicide Case Registered

Delhi Police have registered a case of culpable homicide in connection with the incident. Officials said the investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the construction of the building, possible violations of safety regulations and the responsibility of those involved in the project.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the collapse site on Sunday and reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said strict action would be taken against unauthorized structures and against officials found responsible for permitting such constructions.

She stressed that authorities would act firmly against illegal buildings and ensure accountability within the concerned departments.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered

The Chief Minister’s Office announced that a magisterial inquiry would be conducted under the supervision of the District Magistrate of South Delhi.

The inquiry will examine the sequence of events leading to the collapse and identify any administrative or regulatory lapses. A criminal case has already been registered at Mehrauli Police Station as part of the ongoing investigation.

Survey Of Unsafe Buildings To Be Conducted

Following the incident, officials have been directed to inspect old, dilapidated and potentially hazardous structures in the surrounding areas.

Authorities have also been instructed to take immediate action wherever safety concerns are identified in order to prevent similar incidents in the future. The collapse has once again brought attention to concerns over unauthorized construction and building safety in parts of the national capital.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Harsh Goenka Revives Swiss Hotel Notice, Says Viral Tourist Incidents Are Damaging India’s Global Image

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: Death Toll Rises To 6 As Probe Targets Alleged Illegal Construction
Tags: Delhi Building CollapseDelhi Police investigationDelhi rescue operationMCD building normsMehrauli collapseRekha GuptaSaidulajab building accidentunauthorised construction Delhi

RELATED News

BJP Claims Two-Thirds Majority In 3 Civic Bodies

PoJK Resident Among 3 Detained At LoC In J&K’s Uri

Major Twist In Abhishek Banerjee Assault Case

LG VK Saxena Approves New Excise Policy For Ladakh

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 31.05.2026

LATEST NEWS

Brad Pitt ‘Most Hurt’ as Son Maddox Files to Legally Drop His Surname Ahead of Movie Release

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL Match

Ranveer Singh Finds An Unexpected Ally Amid Don 3 Row: Ram Gopal Varma Breaks Silence On FWICE Clash

IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Create History With Orange Cap, Emerging Player And… RR Wonderkid Eyes Historic Triple

IPL 2026 Final: Can RCB Win Back-To-Back Titles And Which Teams Have Won Consecutive IPL Titles?

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Narendra Modi Stadium And What Happens If the Match Is Washed Out? | All Possible Scenarios Explained

RCB vs GT: Will Kailash Kher Perform at The IPL 2026 Final Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium?

Dubai Police Return Bag To Traveller

Tourist Opens Fire In Kasol After Argument, 4 Arrested | WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty Returns In His Signature Style For His 10th Season, Watch Now

Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: Death Toll Rises To 6 As Probe Targets Alleged Illegal Construction

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: Death Toll Rises To 6 As Probe Targets Alleged Illegal Construction

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: Death Toll Rises To 6 As Probe Targets Alleged Illegal Construction
Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: Death Toll Rises To 6 As Probe Targets Alleged Illegal Construction
Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: Death Toll Rises To 6 As Probe Targets Alleged Illegal Construction
Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: Death Toll Rises To 6 As Probe Targets Alleged Illegal Construction

QUICK LINKS