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Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Today’s IPL 2026 Final in Ahmedabad? Latest Updates on Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj; Check Predicted Playing XIs

RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Today’s IPL 2026 Final in Ahmedabad? Latest Updates on Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj; Check Predicted Playing XIs

Get the latest RCB vs GT injury news for the IPL 2026 Final in Ahmedabad. Find updates on Phil Salt, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj, plus predicted playing XIs and head-to-head stats.

RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Today's IPL 2026 Final in Ahmedabad? Latest Updates on Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj- Check Predicted Playing XIs. Photo ANI
RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Today's IPL 2026 Final in Ahmedabad? Latest Updates on Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj- Check Predicted Playing XIs. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 15:54 IST

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: The IPL 2026 grand finale will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31, 2026, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ultimate clash. The tactical match-ups will take centre stage in the build-up but both camps have been sweating on small fitness fears ahead of the blockbuster clash. Here are the latest injury updates and predicted playing XIs for tonight’s match.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Gujarat Titans- Gill and Siraj Cleared

There is no indication of any serious injury issues in the Gujarat Titans camp, much to the relief of fans in Ahmedabad. Skipper Shubman Gill and pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj gave a scare to team management in Qualifier 2.

Gill had to be treated on the pitch for a stiff neck and Siraj was clutching his shoulder after a fiery spell of bowling. But neither is said to be serious enough to require immediate rest. Both marquee players took part in final practice drills and will most likely lead GT’s title defence tonight.

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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru- The Phil Salt Dilemma

For RCB, the spotlight remains firmly on their explosive English opener Phil Salt. Rumours of a possible niggle are circulating and Salt is unlikely to be available fully fit.

But RCB batsman Rajat Patidar waved off major panic in the pre-match press conference. Patidar said there are no injury concerns in the core XII that RCB are expected to field. Without Salt, RCB will have the luxury to rejig their top order, although they will lose his aggressive intent in the powerplay.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Predicted Playing XIs

RCB XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy. 

Impact Player: Romario Shepherd

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan.

Impact Player: R Sai Kishore

RCB vs GT Head-To-Head

RCB vs GT Head to Head in IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have played 9 IPL matches. RCB have a slender edge in the head to head record winning five times while GT have won four times. The intense competition highlights how close the two teams have been.

Read More: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians Future in Doubt After IPL 2026? MI Eye Major Squad Overhaul Ahead of IPL 2027 — Report

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RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Today’s IPL 2026 Final in Ahmedabad? Latest Updates on Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj; Check Predicted Playing XIs
Tags: IPL 2026IPL 2026 Final Ahmedabad match previewIPL 2026 Final updatesMohammed Siraj injury news IPL 2026Narendra Modi Stadium IPL final playing XIRCB vs GT head to head recordrcb vs gt injury newsRCB vs GT predicted playing 11Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans finalShubman Gill injury updatewill phil salt play today

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RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Today’s IPL 2026 Final in Ahmedabad? Latest Updates on Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj; Check Predicted Playing XIs
RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Today’s IPL 2026 Final in Ahmedabad? Latest Updates on Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj; Check Predicted Playing XIs
RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Today’s IPL 2026 Final in Ahmedabad? Latest Updates on Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj; Check Predicted Playing XIs
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