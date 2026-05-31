RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Final Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans?

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans meet in the quest of winning their second trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Following their thrilling league phase, where both teams ended up at 18 points, RCB handed a cruel 92-run defeat to GT in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala and booked a straight ticket to the final. The Gujarat Titans, who were written off at the start, bounced back from a dismal Qualifier 1 defeat by winning against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, and that is how these two teams face each other at home again. Find out who is the favourite to win in the RCB vs GT winner and toss prediction.

RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Final Match Details

Match Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Final Tournament Indian Premier League 2026 Date May 31, 2026 Day Sunday Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

RCB vs GT Prediction: Probable Playing XIs and Impact Players – Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Player: Romario Shepherd

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan / Sai Kishore

Gujarat Titans Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

Who Will Win Today’s Final Toss Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans?

Winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Decision: Bowl First

Logic: Teams have been content to send their opponents in to bat given the tendencies in IPL 2026 this season. The team batting second finds it useful to know the target to chase in the second inning. Despite winning their only title while batting first, RCB could look to bowl first with the prediction of there being some dew in the second innings back of their mind. Notably, Gujarat Titans lost their only final when they batted first against Chennai Super Kings.

Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Final Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be expected to win tonight’s IPL 2026 final. The defending champions put on a dominating performance against the Titans earlier this week in Qualifier 1. History suggests that the team winning Qualifier 1 goes on to win the final 80% of the time. It was only last year when Rajat Patidar led RCB to their first IPL trophy at the same venue, there is a high chance that the Royal Challengers repeat the feat tonight against the Gujarat Titans. However, at the same time the toss could have a major impact on how the result of this game pans out. The team winning the toss would be inclined to bowl first.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Winner Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win.

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