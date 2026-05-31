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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill Eyes Unique Captaincy Record Alongside Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya; How Have Gujarat Titans Fared in Finals?

IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill Eyes Unique Captaincy Record Alongside Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya; How Have Gujarat Titans Fared in Finals?

RCB vs GT: Gujarat Titans will play their third IPL final in just five seasons when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 title clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Having already won the trophy in 2022 and finished runners-up in 2023, GT enter the final with an impressive record on the big stage.

Gujarat Titans won their first IPL trophy in 2022. Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Titans won their first IPL trophy in 2022. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 12:05 IST

IPL 2026 Final: Gujarat Titans continue to make it to the finals of the Indian Premier League. Since its first season in 2022, the franchise has reached the finals three times and won the tournament once. Tonight, as they face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, GT will be looking for its second trophy. Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans have arguably been the strongest team at home in IPL 2026. Once again, as they take the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, their home record could come in handy against the defending champions. While Gill could join an elite list featuring only Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya as we take a look at the record of the 2022-champions in finals ahead of the RCB vs GT, IPL final. 

IPL 2026 Final: How has Gujarat Titans performed in the IPL final?

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
May 29, 2022 Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad Won RR: 130/9, GT: 133/3
May 28, 2023 Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad Lost GT: 214/4, CSK: 171/5 (DLS)
May 31, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahmedabad N.A. To be played

Gujarat Titans have played in the IPL final two times so far. On the two occasions, they have finished as runner-up and champions once each. The Titans won the title in their inaugural year under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, they came close to defending the title before losing to the Chennai Super Kings in 2023 in the final. Notably, the Gujarat Titans won their first trophy while chasing the target in the final, and lost the subsequent year while defending a score. Tonight, as they face RCB, GT would be inclined to bowl first if they win the toss. 

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IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill set to join Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in a unique IPL record

Shubman Gill could become only the third player in the history of the Indian Premier League to win the Indian Premier League as a player and a captain. The right-handed batter will join the elite list already featuring Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Notably, Rohit won his first IPL trophy as a player with the Deccan Chargers in 2009. He then went on to become the most successful captain in the tournament’s history, along with MS Dhoni, as he led the Mumbai Indians to five trophies as a captain. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya won four titles as a player under Rohit’s captaincy in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. He then won IPL 2022 as a captain with the Gujarat Titans.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill won his first title as a player under Hardik’s captaincy. The Team India ODI and Test skipper could become the third player to win IPL trophy as a player and as a captain if the hosts defeat the defending champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: How Has Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Performed in Finals? Rajat Patidar Approaches Special Record

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IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill Eyes Unique Captaincy Record Alongside Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya; How Have Gujarat Titans Fared in Finals?
Tags: GT vs RCBgujarat-titanshardik pandyaIPL 2026IPL 2026 finalIPL Finals RecordNarendra Modi StadiumRCB vs GTrohit sharmaRoyal Challengers Bengalurushubman gill

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IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill Eyes Unique Captaincy Record Alongside Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya; How Have Gujarat Titans Fared in Finals?
IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill Eyes Unique Captaincy Record Alongside Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya; How Have Gujarat Titans Fared in Finals?
IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill Eyes Unique Captaincy Record Alongside Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya; How Have Gujarat Titans Fared in Finals?
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