IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill Eyes Unique Captaincy Record Alongside Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya; How Have Gujarat Titans Fared in Finals?

IPL 2026 Final: Gujarat Titans continue to make it to the finals of the Indian Premier League. Since its first season in 2022, the franchise has reached the finals three times and won the tournament once. Tonight, as they face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, GT will be looking for its second trophy. Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans have arguably been the strongest team at home in IPL 2026. Once again, as they take the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, their home record could come in handy against the defending champions. While Gill could join an elite list featuring only Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya as we take a look at the record of the 2022-champions in finals ahead of the RCB vs GT, IPL final.
IPL 2026 Final: How has Gujarat Titans performed in the IPL final?
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Score
|May 29, 2022
|Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|Won
|RR: 130/9, GT: 133/3
|May 28, 2023
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|Lost
|GT: 214/4, CSK: 171/5 (DLS)
|May 31, 2026
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|N.A.
|To be played
Gujarat Titans have played in the IPL final two times so far. On the two occasions, they have finished as runner-up and champions once each. The Titans won the title in their inaugural year under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, they came close to defending the title before losing to the Chennai Super Kings in 2023 in the final. Notably, the Gujarat Titans won their first trophy while chasing the target in the final, and lost the subsequent year while defending a score. Tonight, as they face RCB, GT would be inclined to bowl first if they win the toss.
IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill set to join Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in a unique IPL record
Shubman Gill could become only the third player in the history of the Indian Premier League to win the Indian Premier League as a player and a captain. The right-handed batter will join the elite list already featuring Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Notably, Rohit won his first IPL trophy as a player with the Deccan Chargers in 2009. He then went on to become the most successful captain in the tournament’s history, along with MS Dhoni, as he led the Mumbai Indians to five trophies as a captain. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya won four titles as a player under Rohit’s captaincy in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. He then won IPL 2022 as a captain with the Gujarat Titans.
Interestingly, Shubman Gill won his first title as a player under Hardik’s captaincy. The Team India ODI and Test skipper could become the third player to win IPL trophy as a player and as a captain if the hosts defeat the defending champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Also Read: IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: How Has Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Performed in Finals? Rajat Patidar Approaches Special Record
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.