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Home > Space and Science News > Next Full Moon 2026: When, Where and How to Watch the Stunning Strawberry Moon

Next Full Moon 2026: When, Where and How to Watch the Stunning Strawberry Moon

Skywatchers around the world are preparing for the next Full Moon, one of the most anticipated celestial events of the year. Here's when the next Full Moon will occur, why it is special and the best places to watch it.

Next Full Moon Viewing Guide
Next Full Moon Viewing Guide

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-31 11:58 IST

Next Full Moon in 2026, is kinda something that astronomy enthusiasts and night sky lovers are already watching for, because the next Full Moon should light up the sky with a bright glow and all that. The upcoming Full Moon is expected to happen on June 29, 2026 , and it’s popularly called the Strawberry Moon.

That name comes from Native American traditions, where this time of year was tied to the strawberry harvest season. Even so, don’t go in expecting the Moon to look red or rosy, it probably won’t show any real pink tint. but it should still give some very spectacular looking views, especially not long after moonrise.

When Is the Next Full Moon?

Date: June 29, 2026

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Moon Name: Strawberry Moon

Peak Illumination shows up around 11:57 PM GMT, though it can drift a little depending on where you are

The Full Moon should look really vivid, close to fully lit for about a day before, and then another day after the exact peak phase , so stargazers get a longer window in the sky to look.

Best Places to Watch the Full Moon

• Open fields and countryside locations away from city lights

• Hilltops and mountain viewpoints

• Beaches and waterfront areas

• Rooftops with a clear eastern horizon

• Parks and open public spaces with low light pollution

How to Get the Best View

Experts say you can try looking at the Moon not long after moonrise. At that moment it can look somehow bigger and more vibrant, partly due to air effects in the sky, and also the well known “Moon Illusion” thing.

You do not actually need a telescope to appreciate the Full Moon. Still, binoculars help a lot, you’ll spot more fine structure on the lunar landscape, like craters and the darker lunar plains, if you take a moment.

Why Is This Full Moon Special?

The June Strawberry Moon comes in soon after the summer solstice and is usually, one of the most photogenic Full Moons across the year. In a lot of areas it rises kind of low along the horizon, which gives really dramatic chances for looking and for photography .

Photography Tips

• Use a tripod for stable shots.

• Capture the Moon near buildings, trees or landmarks for scale.

• Shoot during moonrise for warmer colours.

• Use manual focus for sharper images.

Astronomy people say you should check the local weather reports before you go out to observe the event, because clear skies really do make the difference for what you can actually see.

Also, the next big Full Moon after May’s Blue Moon is the Strawberry Moon on June 29, 2026. That one should be best seen near moonrise, from places with clear horizons, and with as little light pollution as possible.

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Next Full Moon 2026: When, Where and How to Watch the Stunning Strawberry Moon
Tags: astronomy newsFull Moon dateLunar Event 2026Moon Watching GuideNext Full Moon 2026Night Sky ViewingStrawberry Moon 2026

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Next Full Moon 2026: When, Where and How to Watch the Stunning Strawberry Moon
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