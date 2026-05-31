Blast Box Office Collection Day 3: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees Massive Growth, Roars Past Rs 12 Crore Globally

Blast Box Office Collection: Arjun Sarja’s latest martial arts actioner, Blast, has started its opening weekend with an explosive performance. Thanks to constant word of mouth and a major surge in theater occupancy, the film witnessed an 81.4% jump on Saturday, officially pushing its three-day worldwide gross to Rs 12.47 crore.

Directed by debutant Subash K. Raj and produced by AGS Entertainment, the family action drama launched with modest expectations but quickly got a rise across South Indian and international markets.

The Box Office Breakdown

Blast capitalized on an upward trajectory from day one, expanding its screen count and show timings across the weekend to meet rising demand.

Domestic Performance (India)

By the end of its third day, the domestic net collection hit Rs 7.30 crore, bringing India’s gross total to Rs 8.42 crore.

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 1.25 crore net

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 2.15 crore net

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 3.90 crore net

Territory-Wise Performers

The Tamil version remains the undisputed front runner of the film’s theatrical run, though other southern regions chipped in with solid numbers as well. In Tamil Nadu the film managed a whooping Rs 2.50 crore with an occupancy of 56.46% which peaked to as high as 68.23% for the night shows. Kerala and Karnataka also did their part well with contributing Rs 72 lakh and Rs 60 lakh respectively, while the collective collection for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana stands at Rs 67 lakh.

Overseas Contribution

International markets played a major role in pushing the film past the Rs 12 crore milestone. Blast pulled in Rs 2.00 crore overseas on Sunday alone, taking its total international gross to Rs 4.05 crore over the weekend.

Why ‘Blast’ is Kicking So Good

The momentum behind Blast comes down to a well-balanced theatrical package. While the film delivers heavily on “mass” entertainment elements such as boasting multiple hero introduction sequences, hard-hitting martial arts choreography, and three distinct villains the critics and audiences are also praising its surprising attention to detail.

The narrative revolves around a family of karate fighters played by Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan. The audiences have also highlighted the emotional depth and chemistry between the characters highlighting the fact the chemistry between the characters feels real and not forced. At the same time a huge chunk of people immediately went to social media to give a nod to the fighting scenes as well highlighting the fighting scenes are energetic but not unreal. They seem like it could really happen to any of us, and we might fight back the way these characters are.

With no major competition slowing it down and night shows running near capacity, Blast has set itself up for a rock-solid hold as it heads into the crucial first weekday test.

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