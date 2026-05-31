Delhi Weather Today, 31 May 2026: Rain Chances in Several Areas, Temperature Drops Across NCR; Check Maximum and Minimum Forecas

Delhi Weather Update: Residents across Delhi-NCR woke up to relatively cooler weather conditions on Saturday after days of scorching heat. According to weather forecasts, the national capital is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, strong winds and the possibility of light rain or thunderstorms in isolated areas during the day.

The recent spell of rain and dust storms has brought significant relief from the severe heatwave conditions that had pushed temperatures above 43°C in several parts of Delhi earlier this week. Weather experts have indicated that changing wind patterns and moisture intrusion are helping reduce daytime temperatures temporarily.

Area-Wise Delhi Weather Forecast

Central Delhi (Connaught Place, Minto Road, ITO)

Maximum: 32°C to 34°C

Minimum: 24°C to 25°C

South Delhi (Saket, Hauz Khas, Mehrauli)

Maximum: 32°C to 35°C

Minimum: 24°C to 26°C

East Delhi (Preet Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar)

Maximum: 33°C to 35°C

Minimum: 25°C to 26°C

West Delhi (Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh)

Maximum: 32°C to 34°C

Minimum: 24°C to 25°C

North Delhi (Model Town, Civil Lines, Burari)

Maximum: 32°C to 34°C

Minimum: 24°C to 25°C

North-West Delhi (Rohini, Pitampura)

Maximum: 33°C to 35°C

Minimum: 25°C to 26°C

South-West Delhi (Dwarka, Najafgarh)

Maximum: 34°C to 36°C

Minimum: 25°C to 27°C

Noida

Maximum: 33°C to 35°C

Minimum: 25°C to 26°C

Gurugram

Maximum: 34°C to 36°C

Minimum: 25°C to 27°C

Ghaziabad

Maximum: 33°C to 35°C

Minimum: 25°C to 26°C

Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are also expected to witness pleasant weather conditions with partly cloudy skies, chances of light rain and temperatures remaining below recent heatwave levels across the NCR region.

Weather Highlights

Partly cloudy skies are likely over Delhi-NCR, with that kind of slow moving weather you can feel. There is a chance of thunderstorms, plus gusty winds in some pockets, so watch out if the wind seems to suddenly jump. Light rainfall could happen too, but only in isolated locations. Overall temperatures should stay under the levels we saw during the recent heatwave, so nothing too extreme. And later in the evening humidity may go up a bit, you know the usual.