What to Watch on OTT This Weekend (30-31 May, 2026): 10 Latest Movies & Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and More

Looking for the ultimate binge-watch this weekend? OTT platforms are brimming with brand-new releases in all genres, from courtroom comedies and crime thrillers to sci-fi dramas and feel-good documentaries. No matter what kind of vibes you’re looking for- a gripping series or a laid-back movie night – here are 10 must-watch titles to add to your queue.
What to Watch on OTT This Weekend (30-31 May, 2026)
1. Jolly LLB 3
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
The courtroom comedy franchise that has captured the hearts of millions returns in this courtroom battles filled with drama, humor, and social commentary. Fans of the series will have a lot of fun twists and unforgettable moments
2. Spider-Noir
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Nicolas Cage leads the noir-inspired superhero series based on the fan-favorite Spider-Man, with the stylish aesthetic and gritty realism making it one of the most anticipated releases of the week.
3. Star City
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
A spin-off from the critically-acclaimed “For All Mankind,” the sci-fi drama follows an alternate space race through the eyes of the Soviets. A must-watch for science fiction fans.
4. The Four Seasons Season 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Tina Fey’s comedy-drama returns with more relationship drama, friendship turmoil and vacation disasters. Season two will follow longtime friends as they handle life’s twists and turns.
5. Rafa
Where to Watch: Netflix
Ready, sporting fans? Here is a documentary about tennis legend, Rafael Nadal. Gain insight into one of tennis’ all-time great players.
6. Cousins & Kalyanams
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Families. Food. Fallout. And a wedding or two. A mouth-watering Malayalam family drama that also brings lots of family feuds and wonderful wedding drama. A perfect weekend binge for viewers who love slice-of-life stories.
7. Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha
Where to Watch: Netflix and JioHotstar
This extended version of the blockbuster spy thriller has a few more scenes that delve deeper into their characters. Ranveer Singh’s action-packed performance continues to be its main attraction.
8. Propeller One-Way Night Coach
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
With a heartwarming story and a wonderful period setting, John Travolta-directed family adventure brings back the nostalgia.
9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Auf Wiedersehen, Kotlin. This mystery thriller series has returned with new secrets, investigations and twists. If you’re a lover of young-adult crime dramas with a lot of suspense while you watch, this show makes it onto your watchlist.
10. Kara
Where to Watch: SonyLIV
This action-fuelled drama, filled with real emotions and intense storytelling, is perfect for those who love high stakes and strong performances.
Final Verdict
Love thrillers? Start with Spider-Noir and Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha. For the family to watch together, take Cousins & Kalyanams and Propeller One-Way Night Coach. Star City and The Four Seasons Season 2 make up some of the most anticipated new international releases online this weekend.
Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15: 5 Things We Know About Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Comeback
Disclaimer: Streaming availability may vary by region, subscription plan, and platform. The titles mentioned in this article are based on publicly available release schedules and platform announcements at the time of publication. Viewers are advised to check the respective OTT platforms for the latest availability and streaming details.
I am a content writer with 2.5 years of experience, currently working at ITV Digital. I cover a wide range of topics including entertainment, world news, India news, crime, and astrology, along with writing engaging lifestyle stories and reviews. With a flair for storytelling and a keen eye for trends, I aim to deliver fresh, reader-friendly content across diverse subjects.