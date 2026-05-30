What to Watch on OTT This Weekend (30-31 May, 2026): 10 Latest Movies & Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and More

Looking for the ultimate binge-watch this weekend? OTT platforms are brimming with brand-new releases in all genres, from courtroom comedies and crime thrillers to sci-fi dramas and feel-good documentaries. No matter what kind of vibes you’re looking for- a gripping series or a laid-back movie night – here are 10 must-watch titles to add to your queue.

What to Watch on OTT This Weekend (30-31 May, 2026)

1. Jolly LLB 3

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

The courtroom comedy franchise that has captured the hearts of millions returns in this courtroom battles filled with drama, humor, and social commentary. Fans of the series will have a lot of fun twists and unforgettable moments

2. Spider-Noir

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Nicolas Cage leads the noir-inspired superhero series based on the fan-favorite Spider-Man, with the stylish aesthetic and gritty realism making it one of the most anticipated releases of the week.

3. Star City

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

A spin-off from the critically-acclaimed “For All Mankind,” the sci-fi drama follows an alternate space race through the eyes of the Soviets. A must-watch for science fiction fans.

4. The Four Seasons Season 2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Tina Fey’s comedy-drama returns with more relationship drama, friendship turmoil and vacation disasters. Season two will follow longtime friends as they handle life’s twists and turns.

5. Rafa

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ready, sporting fans? Here is a documentary about tennis legend, Rafael Nadal. Gain insight into one of tennis’ all-time great players.

6. Cousins & Kalyanams

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Families. Food. Fallout. And a wedding or two. A mouth-watering Malayalam family drama that also brings lots of family feuds and wonderful wedding drama. A perfect weekend binge for viewers who love slice-of-life stories.

7. Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha

Where to Watch: Netflix and JioHotstar

This extended version of the blockbuster spy thriller has a few more scenes that delve deeper into their characters. Ranveer Singh’s action-packed performance continues to be its main attraction.

8. Propeller One-Way Night Coach

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

With a heartwarming story and a wonderful period setting, John Travolta-directed family adventure brings back the nostalgia.

9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Auf Wiedersehen, Kotlin. This mystery thriller series has returned with new secrets, investigations and twists. If you’re a lover of young-adult crime dramas with a lot of suspense while you watch, this show makes it onto your watchlist.

10. Kara

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

This action-fuelled drama, filled with real emotions and intense storytelling, is perfect for those who love high stakes and strong performances.

Final Verdict

Love thrillers? Start with Spider-Noir and Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha. For the family to watch together, take Cousins & Kalyanams and Propeller One-Way Night Coach. Star City and The Four Seasons Season 2 make up some of the most anticipated new international releases online this weekend.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15: 5 Things We Know About Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Comeback

Disclaimer: Streaming availability may vary by region, subscription plan, and platform. The titles mentioned in this article are based on publicly available release schedules and platform announcements at the time of publication. Viewers are advised to check the respective OTT platforms for the latest availability and streaming details.