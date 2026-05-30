When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Next Play After Rajasthan Royals’ Exit From IPL 2026 Losing To GT In Qualifier 2

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi truly captured the attention of every cricket fan. The 15-year-old had a record-breaking Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Not only did the teenage sensation carry the Rajasthan Royals to the Qualifier 2, but also broke multiple records. However, despite his strongest efforts, the Royals could only manage to make it to Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, the fans who tuned in to watch Sooryavanshi play for RR, would want to know where they can see him in action. The prodigy will be in action soon and here is how you can watch Sooryavanshi play.

When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play next?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in action in less than 10 days. The left-handed batter earned a maiden call-up to the India A team. He will be taking the field in a tri-series in Sri Lanka. The series will feature the Indian team led by Riyan Parag, along with Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The tri-series will be played in the One-Day format. The Sooryavanshi starrer India will play the first game of the series against Sri Lanka A on the 9th of June. Meanwhile, India A will face Afghanistan A on the 11th of June. There will be two more games India A will play. Then on Sunday, 21st June, the final of the tri-series will be played.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s schedule with India A

Match Teams Date (2026) Time Venue Status 1st Match Sri Lanka A vs India A June 9 11:00 Dambulla Match yet to begin 2nd Match Afghanistan A vs India A June 11 11:00 Dambulla Match yet to begin 3rd Match Sri Lanka A vs India A June 15 11:00 Dambulla Match yet to begin 4th Match Afghanistan A vs India A June 17 11:00 Dambulla Match yet to begin Final TBA vs TBA June 21 11:00 Dambulla Match yet to begin

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Rajasthan Royals

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might have had the most successful IPL season in history for a player. The southpaw has scored 776 runs and is currently in the lead for the Orange Cap of IPL 2026. Besides that, he set a new record for the most sixes in a single season. Sooryavanshi slammed 72 sixes during the season, eclipsing the previous record of 59 sixes held by Chris Gayle. And, the opening batsman was the first batsman to score more than 600 runs at a strike rate exceeding 200. He smashed 72 sixes and 63 fours, which made his overall strike rate 237.3. By getting out thrice in the 90s, Sooryavanshi achieved a hundred and five fifties. Breaking it down, Sooryavanshi’s sixes were 29 short of Abhishek Sharma’s, who was runner-up in the list of six-sixers.

Also Read: WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Down on Live TV After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Exit Despite Record-Breaking Orange Cap Season