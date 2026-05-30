Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details

Toyota has launched the top-spec Urban Cruiser EBella E3 electric SUV in India at Rs 23.60 lakh, offering a 61kWh battery, up to 543km range, and advanced features including Level 2 ADAS.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 11:44 IST

Japanese automobile manufacturing giant Toyota has announced the price of its top-variant Urban Cruiser EBella E3 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 23.60 lakh, marking the entry of the company in India’s expanding electric SUV segment. The E3 variant comes equipped with a 61kWh battery pack coupled with a front-mounted electric motor producing 128kW (174bhp) power and 189Nm of torque.



 
This launch is significant because the Urban Cruiser EBella is Toyota’s first all-electric vehicle in the Indian market. The company had first shown the car at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and unveiled the production version in January 2026. Bookings have been open since then, with buyers waiting several months for a confirmed price tag. 

At Rs 23.60 lakh, the EBella E3 is priced around Rs 3.60 lakh higher than the equivalent Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. That gap matters to buyers, and Toyota will need to justify it through features, brand trust, and its service network. Prices for the lower E1 and E2 variants are yet to be announced.

Battery, Range and Charging 

Toyota offers the EBella with two battery options: a 49kWh pack with a claimed range of 440km, and a 61kWh pack on the top-spec E3 delivering up to 543km on a single charge. Both are ARAI-tested figures, which tend to be higher than real-world numbers, but even at a reasonable discount, the range looks usable for most Indian buyers. 

Both AC and DC fast charging are supported. The car can also be monitored remotely through Toyota’s i-Connect platform, which covers charging control, scheduling, and battery monitoring. An eight-year battery warranty comes standard, which should give long-term buyers some confidence.

Features Inside and Out 

Inside, the EBella comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless charging pad, a JBL sound system, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and 12-colour ambient lighting. 

On the outside, Toyota has given the EBella a front end that follows the brand’s global design language, with slim LED headlamps, a blanked-off gloss black grille, and sharp vertical cuts on the bumper for better aerodynamics. It shares its body with the Maruti e-Vitara underneath but looks different enough to stand apart. Nine colour options are available.

The EBella also gets Level 2 ADAS, putting it in a strong position against rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV and MG ZS EV.

Who Should Consider It 

The Urban Cruiser EBella is not the cheapest electric SUV in its class, but it carries a familiar and trusted badge. Toyota already has hundreds of EV-ready service points across India along with trained EV technicians, which is a practical advantage many first-time EV buyers will care about. For someone who values reliability, a long warranty, and a well-equipped cabin, the EBella makes a reasonable case for itself at this price point.

Also Read: Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Vs Honda Shine Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Which 125cc Commuter Bike Gives You The Best Value In 2026?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details
Tags: Toyota Urban CruiserToyota Urban Cruiser EBella

RELATED News

Google Pixel 10 Pro India Sale Goes Live

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Vs Honda Shine Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Which 125cc Commuter Bike Gives You The Best Value In 2026?

TCS-RBC Partnership Ends After 20 Years

China Issues National Digital ID For Robots

Hero MotoCorp To Launch E100 Motorcycle On June 3

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat Man Seeks Euthanasia Over Alleged Harassment by Wife

Watch: Bihar Teacher Seen Arguing With Police After Husband's Complaint Over Alleged Affair

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details

17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve

Ajith Kumar’s Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away at 84

Delhi Weather Today (30 May 2026): Rain & Thunderstorms Alert Raised By IMD

WWE SmackDown Results and Highlights (May 29, 2026): Cody Rhodes And Gunther Trade Verbal Shots Ahead of Clash in Italy, Jade Cargill Wins Big

UP TGT Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today at upessc.up.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Shift Timings and Download Steps

UAE Weather Today 30 May 2026

Is Today A Bank Holiday? Check The June 2026 Bank Holiday Calendar

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details

QUICK LINKS