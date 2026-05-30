Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Price Revealed: 61kWh Battery, 543km Range, And Advanced Features — Check Specifications And Details

Japanese automobile manufacturing giant Toyota has announced the price of its top-variant Urban Cruiser EBella E3 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 23.60 lakh, marking the entry of the company in India’s expanding electric SUV segment. The E3 variant comes equipped with a 61kWh battery pack coupled with a front-mounted electric motor producing 128kW (174bhp) power and 189Nm of torque.







This launch is significant because the Urban Cruiser EBella is Toyota’s first all-electric vehicle in the Indian market. The company had first shown the car at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and unveiled the production version in January 2026. Bookings have been open since then, with buyers waiting several months for a confirmed price tag.

At Rs 23.60 lakh, the EBella E3 is priced around Rs 3.60 lakh higher than the equivalent Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. That gap matters to buyers, and Toyota will need to justify it through features, brand trust, and its service network. Prices for the lower E1 and E2 variants are yet to be announced.



Battery, Range and Charging



Toyota offers the EBella with two battery options: a 49kWh pack with a claimed range of 440km, and a 61kWh pack on the top-spec E3 delivering up to 543km on a single charge. Both are ARAI-tested figures, which tend to be higher than real-world numbers, but even at a reasonable discount, the range looks usable for most Indian buyers.

Both AC and DC fast charging are supported. The car can also be monitored remotely through Toyota’s i-Connect platform, which covers charging control, scheduling, and battery monitoring. An eight-year battery warranty comes standard, which should give long-term buyers some confidence.



Features Inside and Out



Inside, the EBella comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless charging pad, a JBL sound system, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and 12-colour ambient lighting.

On the outside, Toyota has given the EBella a front end that follows the brand’s global design language, with slim LED headlamps, a blanked-off gloss black grille, and sharp vertical cuts on the bumper for better aerodynamics. It shares its body with the Maruti e-Vitara underneath but looks different enough to stand apart. Nine colour options are available.

The EBella also gets Level 2 ADAS, putting it in a strong position against rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV and MG ZS EV.



Who Should Consider It



The Urban Cruiser EBella is not the cheapest electric SUV in its class, but it carries a familiar and trusted badge. Toyota already has hundreds of EV-ready service points across India along with trained EV technicians, which is a practical advantage many first-time EV buyers will care about. For someone who values reliability, a long warranty, and a well-equipped cabin, the EBella makes a reasonable case for itself at this price point.



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