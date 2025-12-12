LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence

Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence

Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular SUV on Indian roads but there are more amazing cars from Toyota that are far better than Fortuner, Here are three such cars

Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 12, 2025 18:21:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence

The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the most favorite SUV of Indians. The Japanese car is seen as VIP car in India due to its use by politician, Ministers and even Prime Minister also used the Fortuner to receive Russian President Putin recently. 

If you think Fortuner is the best car offered by Toyota, then this is not the truth. There are other cars by the Japanese carmaker which are far better than Fortuner which offers comfort, convenance and amazing road presence. 

Here are three cars that are better than Toyota Fortuner 

Toyota Camry 

The Fortuner offers a robust ride whereas Toyota Camry offers luxury and serene comfort experience. The executive sedan from Toyota is built on an advanced TNGA-K platform. The car absorbs road imperfections very smoothly.  

The design of the Toyota Camry gives an elegant look. The car has sleek, wide stance, aggressive front fascia, and flowing lines which project a sense of mature sophistication. The car is ideal for daily commutes, long highway drives, and chauffer driven comfort. The car offers a whisper-quite cabin, and good fuel efficiency. The starting ex-showroom price of Toyota Camry is Rs. 47.48 lakhs. 

Toyota Vellfire 

Toyota Vellfire Hybrid is a first-class lounge on wheels. This is an ultra-luxury MPV which completely redefines passenger comfort and extravagance. The car gives an executive lounge experience to the person seating in the middle row. The car offers fully electric reclining captain seats, built in heating, ventilation, and massage functions. 

The Toyota Vellfire has an unmatchable road presence. The car has a huge size of 5 meters in length and tall height of 6.4 feet. The starting ex-showroom price of Toyota Vellfire starts at Rs. 1.20 crore. 

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (LC 300) is an undisputed king of the company’s SUV lineup. The car is a blend of off-roader, luxury, and sophistication. The car is built on a new TNGA-F platform. The cabin of the car is an example of premium craftmanship, offering high quality leather, advanced sound deadening and multi-zone climate control.  

Toyota Land Cruiser is best in terms of power, size and luxury within an SUV. The starting ex-showroom price of Land Cruiser 300 is Rs. 2.16 crore. 

 

 

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 6:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: camryfortunerhome-hero-pos-15LC 300Toyotavellfire

RELATED News

WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages

Mercedes-Benz Set For New Year Price Revision In India: What’s Driving The Hike? Know Key Reasons Here

Planning To Buy Tata Sierra, Here Is A Step By Step Guide To Book The Latest SUV Online & Offline

CHATGPT-5.2 Release: Everything You Need to Know About the Game-Changing Update

Varanasi Gets A Fancy Upgrade, You Can Now Explore The Ghats In India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Water Taxi: Check Ticket Price, Stops And Schedule

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha? Complaint Filed Against India’s 3-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Days After He Became Youngest-Ever FIDE-Rated Player

How Does Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Work – Side Effects Females vs Males

Jai Hind College Hosts Global Dialogue on India’s Role in a Multipolar World

Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence

Panic In Punjab, 12 Amritsar Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Here Is What Police Said

‘If A Player Like Shubman Gill Is Judged, It Is Very…’: THIS Former India Cricketer Backs Gill After Critics Question Star Batter’s Flop Show In T20I

India’s Retail Inflation Rises to 0.71% in November, Still Below RBI Target

SILA emerges as one of India’s fastest-growing Business Services and Real Estate Platforms

ChatGPT Gets Sued For Allegedly Fueling Murder-Suicide After 56-Year-Old Son Strangles Mother To Death, Fatally Stabs Himself

IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Player Auction in India, US, UK, AUS, SL Date, Time, Team Purse, Rules, TV Broadcast, Web Streaming Details

Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence
Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence
Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence
Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence

QUICK LINKS