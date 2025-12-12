Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence

The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the most favorite SUV of Indians. The Japanese car is seen as VIP car in India due to its use by politician, Ministers and even Prime Minister also used the Fortuner to receive Russian President Putin recently.

If you think Fortuner is the best car offered by Toyota, then this is not the truth. There are other cars by the Japanese carmaker which are far better than Fortuner which offers comfort, convenance and amazing road presence.

Here are three cars that are better than Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Camry

The Fortuner offers a robust ride whereas Toyota Camry offers luxury and serene comfort experience. The executive sedan from Toyota is built on an advanced TNGA-K platform. The car absorbs road imperfections very smoothly.

The design of the Toyota Camry gives an elegant look. The car has sleek, wide stance, aggressive front fascia, and flowing lines which project a sense of mature sophistication. The car is ideal for daily commutes, long highway drives, and chauffer driven comfort. The car offers a whisper-quite cabin, and good fuel efficiency. The starting ex-showroom price of Toyota Camry is Rs. 47.48 lakhs.

Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire Hybrid is a first-class lounge on wheels. This is an ultra-luxury MPV which completely redefines passenger comfort and extravagance. The car gives an executive lounge experience to the person seating in the middle row. The car offers fully electric reclining captain seats, built in heating, ventilation, and massage functions.

The Toyota Vellfire has an unmatchable road presence. The car has a huge size of 5 meters in length and tall height of 6.4 feet. The starting ex-showroom price of Toyota Vellfire starts at Rs. 1.20 crore.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (LC 300) is an undisputed king of the company’s SUV lineup. The car is a blend of off-roader, luxury, and sophistication. The car is built on a new TNGA-F platform. The cabin of the car is an example of premium craftmanship, offering high quality leather, advanced sound deadening and multi-zone climate control.

Toyota Land Cruiser is best in terms of power, size and luxury within an SUV. The starting ex-showroom price of Land Cruiser 300 is Rs. 2.16 crore.