LPG Crisis: Union Minister Hardeep Puri Assures ‘No Fuel Shortage In Country’; Says Production Up By 28%, Panic Buying Behind Demand Surge

LPG Shortage News: Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that there is no fuel shortage in the country and India has sufficiant energy resources given broad-based supply sources.

The Minister further stated that the country was successfully navigating the major disruptions in global energy supplies following the West Asia conflict.

“India has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements to sustain this position even in the event of a prolonged conflict. Power generation for every household and for industry is fully protected,” Hardeep Singh Puri said.

However, Puri also faced significant sloganeering and protest from the opposition benches.

His statements came as reports suggested severe shortage of the LPG gas supply across the states in the country.

In his address, Puri noted that the conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, a route that typically handles 20 per cent of the world’s crude, natural gas, and LPG.

Addressing the House, Puri further said that India’s crude supply remains secure despite the fact that 45 per cent of imports previously transited the affected route. He noted that “Non-Hormuz sourcing has risen to approximately 70 per cent of crude imports, up from 55 per cent before the conflict began”.

The minister credited this stability to structural diversification, highlighting that India now imports crude oil from 40 countries, up from 27 in 2006–07.

“There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil is fully assured, with refineries operating at high capacity utilisation, sometimes exceeding 100 per cent,” Union Minister said.

On natural gas, the government said it has put in place a prioritised allocation system under the Natural Gas Control Order issued on March 9. While a major facility in Qatar has declared force majeure affecting 30 MMSCMD of imports, domestic production continues at about 90 MMSCMD.

“Domestic piped gas to homes and CNG for vehicles receive 100 per cent supply with no cuts. Industrial and manufacturing consumers will receive upto 80 per cent of their previous six-month average. Fertiliser plants will receive upto 70 per cent, protecting the agricultural input chain ahead of the sowing season. Refineries and petrochemical units absorb a managed reduction, with that gas redirected to higher-priority sectors. I am pleased to inform the House that the shortfall has been substantially offset through alternative procurement,” Puri stated.

The minister also outlined steps taken to secure LPG supplies for 33 crore households.

He said domestic LPG production has increased by 28 per cent over the past five days after the government directed refineries to boost output.

To control demand and prevent hoarding, the government has introduced a minimum 25-day gap between LPG bookings in urban areas and expanded the Delivery Authentication Code system to cover 90 per cent of consumers.

Puri also cleared the air around standard time from booking to delivery, stating, “Domestic supply is fully protected, and the delivery cycle is unchanged. The standard time from booking to delivery for domestic LPG cylinders remains 2.5 days, unchanged from pre-crisis norms.”

To ease pressure on gas channels, the government has activated alternate fuel options, including making kerosene available through PDS channels.