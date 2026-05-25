Be Ready For Bhojpuri Bawaal: All You Need To Know About Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey’s Upcoming Reality Show

Streaming giant JioHotstar has officially released the much awaited teaser of the upcoming reality show ‘Bhojpuri Bawal’.With a star-studded cast in line this reality show is to go beyond the script and give you a complete look in who your favorite stars truly are. Instead of pushing contestants through pre-planned challenges, tasks, and high-stress elimination rounds, the production will rely on cameras acting as silent observers to capture the genuine, unvarnished lives of regional megastars.

How and When to Watch

With just the teaser announced, the date and time are yet to be disclosed which is creating waves in the heart of Bhojpuri fans. The show will first be streamed unscripted on JioHotstar and later air with narrative approach on Colors TV.

What We Know About the Show

With just the trailer released we are left with a lot of questions, but what we know for sure is that the show will not follow typical challenge and elimination method. Rather this teaser promises you to have a deep dive in the lives of your favorite Bhojpuri celebrities and how they cope up with the daily struggles and challenges of living together.

Cast and Crew of ‘Bhojpuri Bawal’

The production has done a stellar job with the cast of the show and this is what is making waves in the internet. With names such as Pawan Singh, Tej Pratap Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, and others this show is projected to break records and create new ones for the Bhojpuri industry. The crew and director are yet to be disclosed.

Reaction of the Public

The audience in going crazy just for the star studded cast and with just the teaser in the picture they are left with a lot anticipate, thing and talk. While you can talk and anticipate but one thing is final ‘Bawal To Machega’.