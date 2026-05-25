Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.
Chris Gayle Record’s In Jeopardy! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vows To Break West Indies Star’s Feat, Set Sights On Huge T20 Milestone
At just 15 years old, Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vows to break Chris Gayle's historic 175* record and become cricket's first T20 double-centurion. Read his bold declaration to Kevin Pietersen.
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