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Home > India News > Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online | Full Telecast & Streaming Guide

Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online | Full Telecast & Streaming Guide

Padma Awards 2026 live streaming guide: Know the date, time, TV broadcast channels, online streaming options, and major award recipients from the ceremony.

Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online
Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 15:58 IST

The renowned Padma Awards 2026 will be presented on Monday, 25th May at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The President Droupadi Murmu will present civilian honours at the first Civil Investiture of the year.

Padma Awards are among the highest civilian awards of the country. They are conferred for the exceptional contribution in the areas of art, literature, science, sports, public affairs, medicine and social work.

When is Padma Awards 2026 ceremony?

  • Date- Monday, 25th May, 2026
  • Venue- Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi
  • Ceremony- First Civil Investiture Ceremony 2026
  • Estimated time- From 5 PM (IST) onwards

This year’s Padma awards ceremony will positively select a number of eminent celebrities from the entertainment industry, Sports and public service.

You Might Be Interested In

Where can I watch Padma Awards 2026 Live?

This year’s Padma awards ceremony may be followed by tuning into different TV channels or streaming the online live feed.

The online feed of the ceremony will be telecast by the Doordarshan channels such as

  • DD Bharati and DD National.
  • Online streaming

The Padma awards 2026 ceremony may also be watched on the following platforms:

  • JioTV
  • Official Government broadcasters’ YouTube channels like Doordarshan
  • Padma awards official portal: Padma Awards Website

Who Are the Major Padma Awards 2026 Honourees?

It has been reported that prominent personalities from the Bollywood industry are being awarded this year.

List of famous recipients-

  • Dharmendra (Posthumous Padma Vibhushan)
  • Mammootty
  • Alka Yagnik
  • R. Madhavan

It has been reported that Hema Malini will be given the award on behalf of the late Bhadrayatchi Dharmendra in the award ceremony.

Why Are Padma Award 2026 Important?

The Padma awards were started in 1954 and consider recipients in

  • Padma Vibhushan
  • Padma Bhushan
  • Padma Shri

The award is given for distinguished contributions in various disciplines and are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.

Disclaimer: The streaming platforms, telecast timings, and award recipient details mentioned in this article are based on publicly available reports and official announcements available at the time of writing. Broadcast schedules for the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony may change depending on government or broadcaster updates. Readers are advised to check official Doordarshan, JioTV, and Padma Awards platforms for the latest information.

Also Read: Office Office 2 Confirmed After 25 Years: Will Pankaj Kapur Return as Mussaddi Lal?

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Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online | Full Telecast & Streaming Guide
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Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online | Full Telecast & Streaming Guide
Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online | Full Telecast & Streaming Guide
Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online | Full Telecast & Streaming Guide
Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online | Full Telecast & Streaming Guide

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