Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online | Full Telecast & Streaming Guide

The renowned Padma Awards 2026 will be presented on Monday, 25th May at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The President Droupadi Murmu will present civilian honours at the first Civil Investiture of the year.

Padma Awards are among the highest civilian awards of the country. They are conferred for the exceptional contribution in the areas of art, literature, science, sports, public affairs, medicine and social work.

When is Padma Awards 2026 ceremony?

Date- Monday, 25th May, 2026

Venue- Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi

Ceremony- First Civil Investiture Ceremony 2026

Estimated time- From 5 PM (IST) onwards

This year’s Padma awards ceremony will positively select a number of eminent celebrities from the entertainment industry, Sports and public service.

Where can I watch Padma Awards 2026 Live?

This year’s Padma awards ceremony may be followed by tuning into different TV channels or streaming the online live feed.

The online feed of the ceremony will be telecast by the Doordarshan channels such as

DD Bharati and DD National.

Online streaming

The Padma awards 2026 ceremony may also be watched on the following platforms:

JioTV

Official Government broadcasters’ YouTube channels like Doordarshan

Padma awards official portal: Padma Awards Website

Who Are the Major Padma Awards 2026 Honourees?

It has been reported that prominent personalities from the Bollywood industry are being awarded this year.

List of famous recipients-

Dharmendra (Posthumous Padma Vibhushan)

Mammootty

Alka Yagnik

R. Madhavan

It has been reported that Hema Malini will be given the award on behalf of the late Bhadrayatchi Dharmendra in the award ceremony.

Why Are Padma Award 2026 Important?

The Padma awards were started in 1954 and consider recipients in

Padma Vibhushan

Padma Bhushan

Padma Shri

The award is given for distinguished contributions in various disciplines and are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.

Disclaimer: The streaming platforms, telecast timings, and award recipient details mentioned in this article are based on publicly available reports and official announcements available at the time of writing. Broadcast schedules for the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony may change depending on government or broadcaster updates. Readers are advised to check official Doordarshan, JioTV, and Padma Awards platforms for the latest information.

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