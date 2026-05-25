Padma Vibhushan vs Padma Bhushan vs Padma Shri: Key Differences Explained

The Padma awards were instituted in 1954 and remain among India’s highest civilian honours and are given every year on Republic Day to recognise exceptional contributions in public life and different professional fields. The awards are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. They are awarded to individuals across sectors including art, science, literature, medicine, sports, social work and public affairs. Over the decades, the Padma Award system has become one of the country’s most respected recognitions for distinguished public service and excellence.

Understanding how the three Padma Award categories differ from each other

The three categories under the Padma Award structure differ mainly in the level of recognition and service being honoured. Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian honour in India after the Bharat Ratna and is awarded for “exceptional and distinguished service.” Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian honour and recognises “distinguished service of a high order.” Padma Shri, meanwhile, is the fourth-highest civilian honour and is presented for “distinguished service” in different fields.

When the awards were first introduced in 1954, the categories were known differently. Padma Vibhushan was earlier called “Pahela Varg (Class I),” Padma Bhushan was called “Dusra Varg (Class II),” and Padma Shri was known as “Teesra Varg (Class III).”

Feature Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan Padma Shri Rank in India Second-highest civilian honour Third-highest civilian honour Fourth-highest civilian honour Awarded for Exceptional and distinguished service Distinguished service of a high order Distinguished service Earlier name Pahela Varg (Class I) Dusra Varg (Class II) Teesra Varg (Class III) Awardees in 1954 6 recipients 23 recipients 17 recipients

Bharat Ratna remains above all Padma Award categories

Alongside the Padma Award system, Bharat Ratna remains India’s highest civilian honour. It is awarded for “exceptional service or performance of the highest order” in any field of human endeavour.

Recommendations for Bharat Ratna are made directly by the Prime Minister to the President of India. Importantly, no more than three Bharat Ratna awards can be given in a single year.

The recommendations for every Padma Award, meanwhile, are made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is formed every year by the Prime Minister.

Who can receive a Padma Award and which fields are covered

The Padma Award is open to all individuals regardless of race, occupation, gender or position. However, government employees working in PSUs are generally not eligible, except doctors and scientists. Although the honour is usually not given posthumously, exceptions can be made in special cases.

The awards cover a wide range of fields including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, civil services, sports and several other areas connected to Indian culture, wildlife protection and human rights.

Important rules and ceremonial traditions linked to the awards

The Padma Award winners receive a Sanad signed by the President of India along with a medallion during a ceremonial function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Recipients are also given a smaller replica of the medal that can be worn during official events. Their names are later published in the Gazette of India on the day of the ceremony.

One important rule is that the awards cannot be used as a title or prefix before a recipient’s name. The total number of Padma Award honours in a year also cannot exceed 120, excluding foreigners, NRIs, OCIs and posthumous recipients.

Also Read: Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online | Full Telecast & Streaming Guide