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Home > Tech and Auto News > Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date

Motorola Mobility will launch the Edge 70 Pro+ in India on June 4 with a 144Hz OLED display, triple 50MP cameras, Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip, and 6,500mAh battery.

motorola edge 70 pro plus
motorola edge 70 pro plus

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 15:55 IST

US-based smartphone manufacturing company Motorola is gearing up for expanding its portfolio in India. The company has announced the launch of Edge 70 Pro+ in India. The company has announced the launch date and released the teaser hinting the new design and key features and specifications. The upcoming device will feature a premium feel without the wallet pain of true flagship. The smartphone will be compositing against OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and Realme in the high-end mid-range segment. 



A Screen That Does Not Hold Back 

The upcoming device will feature a big 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and peak brightness of 5,200 nits. That last number matters more than you think. Most phones in this range cap out well below that. Streaming at noon outdoors, gaming late at night, scrolling in direct sunlight — you likely won’t have to squint. The curved edges give it a clean, modern look, and Motorola will almost certainly throw in HDR and some kind of eye-comfort mode for late-night use. 

Three 50MP Cameras Across the Board 

Motorola is not playing it safe with cameras this time. All three rear lenses, main, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto  are 50MP each. The telephoto goes up to 3.5x optical zoom. So you get solid wide shots, decent close-ups, and zoom that actually holds detail. Up front, the selfie camera is also 50MP, which is honestly more than most people need but nobody is complaining. 

Dimensity 8500 Extreme Inside, Android 16 on Day One 

The phone runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip. It is a capable processor which good for gaming, reasonably fast on AI tasks, and efficient enough not to eat through the battery too quickly. It ships with Android 16 and Motorola’s Hello UI, and the company is promising three major OS updates plus ongoing security patches. That is a decent commitment for a phone at this price point. 

6,500mAh Battery and Yes, Wireless Charging Too 

The battery is 6,500mAh, and 90W fast wired charging means it fills up quickly when you do need to plug in. But the real surprise here is wireless charging support. That is rare in this segment and puts the Edge 70 Pro+ a step ahead of most rivals around the same price. If you are someone who is on their phone constantly and hates being tethered to a wall, this combination works well. 

The Design Gets Attention 

Motorola is offering three finishes: satin, a wood-texture pattern, and a twill-style look. Colour options are expected to be brown, red, and teal. None of the typical black-or-white-and-nothing-else routine here. The phone looks good on paper and should feel premium in person, which matters when you are spending close to Rs 50,000. 

Price and Where to Buy 

The Edge 70 Pro+ goes on sale through Flipkart after the June 4 launch. Motorola has not confirmed pricing yet, but it is expected to land under Rs 50,000. RAM options, storage variants, and launch offers should all come out during the official event. If the price holds where expected, this is going to be a tough phone to ignore in the premium mid-range space. 

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date
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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date

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