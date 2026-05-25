LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news anaya panday Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news anaya panday Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news anaya panday Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news anaya panday
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news anaya panday Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news anaya panday Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news anaya panday Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news anaya panday
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date

Tata Motors has revealed the refreshed interior of the upcoming Tata Tiago EV facelift ahead of its May 28 launch. The electric hatchback gets a redesigned cabin, dual floating displays, upgraded comfort features, refreshed styling, and is expected to offer improved range and battery performance.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift
Tata Tiago EV Facelift

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 14:02 IST

Indian automobile manufacturing giant Tata Motors has recently unveiled the interior of the upcoming facelift variant of Tata Tiago EV. The electric hatchback adopts a substantially refreshed cabin layout with refreshed styling, additional equipment, and improved practicality. Both the Tiago facelift and Tiago EV facelift are all set to launch on 28th May 2026. 



Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior

The upcoming facelift variant of Tata Tiago EV shares most of its interior architecture with its petrol-powered variant. The company has introduced a cleaner dashboard design offering a layered layout and a dual-tone grey cabin theme. Lighter upholstery elements on the seats, armrests and dashboard inserts help give the interior a more premium and airier look. 

One of the primary highlights of the upcoming facelift is the addition of two dash-mounted floating displays, a touchscreen infotainment unit, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The refreshed setup modernises the cabin significantly compared to the outgoing variant. 

The centre console has also been updated and now it uses a more gloss black detailing. The company has repositioned the push-button start switch to the right side of the steering column, while the two-spoke steering wheel now features ‘Tata EV’ branding. 

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Comfort Upgrades

The company has added a number of convenience and comfort upgrades to the facelifted Tiago EV. The teaser images portray that there will be rear AC vents and front setback pockets, enhancing rear-seat usability. 

The upcoming facelifted hatchback is also expected to consist of a 360-degree camera, six speaker audio system, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and connected car features. 

The speaker grilles are placed on the A-pillars to suggest the inclusion of tweeters, pointing towards an upgraded audio experience. 

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Exterior 

In terms of exterior, the facelifted Tiago EV receives styling changes similar to the standard hatchback, although EV-specific details help distinguish it. The front profile gets a closed-off grille design along with revised bumpers and aerodynamic detailing. 

Apart from these other exterior highlights consist of LED headlamps, Connected-style tail-lamp design, new alloy wheel design, rear spoiler, Tata EV branding.  

Fresh styling gives the electric hatchback a sharper and more contemporary road presence. 

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Powertrain

The company has not yet revealed the official powertrain details for the facelifted Tiago EV. The current model is available with two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. 

The 19.2kWh battery version generates 61hp and 110Nm of torque whereas the 24kWh battery pack generates 75hp and 114Nm of torque. The claimed range stands at 223km and 293km respectively. 

The media reports and experts claim that the company is expected to introduce enhanced battery or revised range figures with the facelifted model.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date
Tags: tata motorstata tiago evtiago ev

RELATED News

iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features

iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications

Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline

APO’s 68th Meet In New Delhi Focuses On AI-Driven Growth And Asia-Pacific Productivity

LATEST NEWS

Restaurants and Cafés Are Winning With a New Identity With Revive The World

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date

Stockity Tools: Built Around One Clear Idea

Memorial Day 2026 vs Día de los Caídos: What’s the Meaning Behind This US Holiday?

TractorGyan and Mahindra Farm Machinery set 2 records in Golden Book of World Records

Supreme Court Questions NTA Over NEET UG 2026 Leak Allegations, CBI Probe Under Scanner

Delhi Horror: Father Allegedly Murders 10-Month-Old Daughter, Stages Kidnapping to Mislead Police

Vinod Kambli’s New Video Surfaces During MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match As Ex India Star Struggles To Walk: WATCH

Bakra Eid 2026: Expected Date in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Other Muslim Countries

Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date
Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date
Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date
Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS