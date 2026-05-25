Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior

The upcoming facelift variant of Tata Tiago EV shares most of its interior architecture with its petrol-powered variant. The company has introduced a cleaner dashboard design offering a layered layout and a dual-tone grey cabin theme. Lighter upholstery elements on the seats, armrests and dashboard inserts help give the interior a more premium and airier look.

One of the primary highlights of the upcoming facelift is the addition of two dash-mounted floating displays, a touchscreen infotainment unit, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The refreshed setup modernises the cabin significantly compared to the outgoing variant.

The centre console has also been updated and now it uses a more gloss black detailing. The company has repositioned the push-button start switch to the right side of the steering column, while the two-spoke steering wheel now features ‘Tata EV’ branding.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Comfort Upgrades

The company has added a number of convenience and comfort upgrades to the facelifted Tiago EV. The teaser images portray that there will be rear AC vents and front setback pockets, enhancing rear-seat usability.

The upcoming facelifted hatchback is also expected to consist of a 360-degree camera, six speaker audio system, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and connected car features.

The speaker grilles are placed on the A-pillars to suggest the inclusion of tweeters, pointing towards an upgraded audio experience.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Exterior

In terms of exterior, the facelifted Tiago EV receives styling changes similar to the standard hatchback, although EV-specific details help distinguish it. The front profile gets a closed-off grille design along with revised bumpers and aerodynamic detailing.

Apart from these other exterior highlights consist of LED headlamps, Connected-style tail-lamp design, new alloy wheel design, rear spoiler, Tata EV branding.

Fresh styling gives the electric hatchback a sharper and more contemporary road presence.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Powertrain

The company has not yet revealed the official powertrain details for the facelifted Tiago EV. The current model is available with two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh.

The 19.2kWh battery version generates 61hp and 110Nm of torque whereas the 24kWh battery pack generates 75hp and 114Nm of torque. The claimed range stands at 223km and 293km respectively.

The media reports and experts claim that the company is expected to introduce enhanced battery or revised range figures with the facelifted model. Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price

