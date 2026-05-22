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Home > Tech and Auto News > Honda ZR-V India Price Revealed? Check Hybrid Engine, Features, Mileage, Delivery Timeline & Full Specifications

Honda ZR-V India Price Revealed? Check Hybrid Engine, Features, Mileage, Delivery Timeline & Full Specifications

Honda has showcased the ZR-V hybrid SUV in India as a limited-run CBU from Japan, with bookings now open and deliveries starting from July 2026

Honda ZRV India expected price and launch (Image: X/ HondaCarIndia)
Honda ZRV India expected price and launch (Image: X/ HondaCarIndia)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 18:27 IST

Honda ZRV India price: Honda Cars India has officially showcased the ZR-V hybrid SUV for the Indian market, marking the arrival of the brand’s first 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain in the country. The Honda ZR-V will come to India as a limited-run, completely built unit (CBU) imported from Japan, with pre-launch bookings already open and deliveries scheduled to begin from July 2026. The expected Honda ZRV India price is around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of Honda’s most premium SUVs in the country. The Honda ZRV India price has already created strong interest among buyers looking for a premium hybrid SUV packed with features, performance and advanced safety technology.

Premium exterior styling and hybrid identity make the SUV stand out

As per reports, the new ZR-V gets a clean yet sporty design with several premium exterior elements. Honda has added a black grille with vertical slats, gunmetal grey skid plates, body-coloured ORVMs, body-coloured door handles and a shark-fin antenna.

The SUV also receives a full-LED lighting setup with sequential turn indicators and cornering lights. Honda has equipped the ZR-V with 225/55 section 18-inch tyres, while the e:HEV badging shows its strong hybrid setup. Since the Honda ZRV India positions it in the premium category, Honda has focused heavily on premium styling and road presence.

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Cabin gets panoramic sunroof, Bose audio and premium comfort features

Images have shown that inside the cabin, Honda has given the ZR-V a premium layout with soft-touch materials, leather upholstery, ambient lighting and stitched door linings. The SUV also offers powered front seats with memory function for the driver.

Other major features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering wheel, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, 12-speaker Bose sound system and a 360-degree camera.

The ZR-V also comes with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a nine-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. Honda says the boot space can be expanded up to 1,313 litres after folding the second-row seats. Buyers tracking the Honda ZRV India price are also closely watching its long equipment list, which rivals several luxury SUVs.

First 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain from Honda in India

As per reports, one of the biggest points connected to the Honda ZRV India price is its new hybrid powertrain. The India-spec ZR-V uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a dual-motor strong hybrid setup and e-CVT gearbox.

Power is sent to the front wheels, and the combined output stands at 184hp and 315Nm. Honda says the SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in around eight seconds, while the electronically limited top speed is 172kmph.

The engine alone produces 141bhp and 186Nm, while the electric motor generates 181bhp and 315Nm. Claimed fuel efficiency stands at 22.79kmpl, which makes the Honda ZRV India price more attractive for buyers looking at performance and fuel economy together.

Safety package includes Level 2 ADAS and eight airbags

Honda has loaded the ZR-V with several safety features. The SUV gets eight airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, vehicle stability management and an engine immobiliser.

It also features Honda Sensing, the company’s Level 2 ADAS package. This adds multiple advanced driver assistance features aimed at improving highway and city driving safety. The strong safety package is expected to become one of the key talking points around the Honda ZRV India price in the premium SUV segment.

International versions offer AWD and turbo-petrol options

Globally, Honda also sells the ZR-V with an all-wheel-drive setup and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 180hp and 240Nm. However, for India, Honda has chosen to launch only the strong hybrid version as a limited-run CBU model.

Also Read: Honda City 2026 Facelift: Features, Top Model Price, On-Road Price In Delhi & Full Details

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Honda ZR-V India Price Revealed? Check Hybrid Engine, Features, Mileage, Delivery Timeline & Full Specifications
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Honda ZR-V India Price Revealed? Check Hybrid Engine, Features, Mileage, Delivery Timeline & Full Specifications
Honda ZR-V India Price Revealed? Check Hybrid Engine, Features, Mileage, Delivery Timeline & Full Specifications
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