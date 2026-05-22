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Home > Tech and Auto News > Realme 16T Launch: MediaTek Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 8,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Realme 16T Launch: MediaTek Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 8,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Realme has launched the affordable Realme 16T in India with a 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 50MP Sony camera, and massive 8,000mAh battery. The company also introduced the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro and Realme Watch S5 alongside the smartphone.

Realme 16T
Realme 16T

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 16:40 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme has introduced the Realme 16T in India today. The device has joined the Realme 16 series alongside standard Realme 16 5G, Realme 16 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro Plus. The newly launched Realme 16T is the most affordable handset of the series starting at Rs 29,999. The new handset comes with a big battery, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and a selfie mirror at the rear panel. The handset is launched alongside the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro and Realme Watch S5. The handset will go on sale through Flipkart on 27th May 2026. 



Realme 16T Features and Specifications 

The newly launched handset features a 6.8-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 1570 x 720px resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU coupled with the Mali-G57 MC GPU. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 50MP Sony AI camera while the front panel houses a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The handset is packed with a massive 8,000mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging and 15W reverse charging support. The company claims 7 years of battery health. 

Realme 16T Price in India 

The Realme 16T starts at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB plus 128GB variant. The 8GB plus 128GB model is priced at Rs 31,999, while the top-end 8GB plus 256GB version costs Rs 34,999. For a phone that brings this much battery and a Sony camera sensor, the pricing feels competitive within the mid-range space. 

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro 

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro features 55dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and is equipped with an 11mm + 6mm dual driver setup. The earbuds support LHDC 5.0 audio codec and Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity. Other features consist of 45ms low-latency mode for gaming, a six-microphone system for calls, touch controls, IP55 certification for resistance against dust and water and a battery life of up to 50 hours. 



Realme Watch S5 

The Realme Watch S5 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The smartwatch comes with built-in GPS and support for five satellite positioning systems. The watch also consists of heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and noise monitoring features, along with support for more than 110 sports modes. 



Other features consist of Bluetooth calling, customisable watch faces, 5ATM water resistance, and up to 20 days of claimed battery life.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera: Mechanical Iris, Better Control, More Natural Photos — Check Features And Details

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Realme 16T Launch: MediaTek Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 8,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Tags: realmeRealme Buds Air 8 ProRealme Watch S5

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Realme 16T Launch: MediaTek Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 8,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price

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Realme 16T Launch: MediaTek Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 8,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Realme 16T Launch: MediaTek Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 8,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Realme 16T Launch: MediaTek Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 8,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Realme 16T Launch: MediaTek Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 8,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price

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