Realme 16T Launch: MediaTek Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 8,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme has introduced the Realme 16T in India today. The device has joined the Realme 16 series alongside standard Realme 16 5G, Realme 16 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro Plus. The newly launched Realme 16T is the most affordable handset of the series starting at Rs 29,999. The new handset comes with a big battery, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and a selfie mirror at the rear panel. The handset is launched alongside the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro and Realme Watch S5. The handset will go on sale through Flipkart on 27th May 2026.

The powerhouse has officially arrived. ⚡

Meet the #realme16T with a massive 8000mAh battery, 50MP Sony AI Camera, Gleaming Wings Design, and power built for everything all at once.

Starting from ₹26,999*.

Pre-book now & get surprise gifts*.

Know more:https://t.co/hvplv8uN4y… pic.twitter.com/tWXuC5B0Tc

— realme (@realmeIndia) May 22, 2026