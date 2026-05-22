Who Were The 2 Indian Climbers Who Died While Descending Mount Everest After Successfully Reaching Summit?

MOUNT EVEREST DEATHS: Two Indian mountaineers who reached the summit of the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, have ended their lives as they came down the mountain, a Nepal official told PTI on Friday. One of the climbers became very exhausted while descending, Rishi Bhandari, Secretary General of the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal, told news agency PTI. Shepa guides did their utmost to save his life and get him off the Balcony and onto the South Col overnight, but the climber was unable to be saved.

What exactly happened?

Around the same time last evening, another climber, Arun Tiwari, reached the summit of Everest around 5.30 pm, he said. He was accompanied by two seasoned climbing Sherpa guides who were attempting to descend together, but he reached the Hillary Step and was tired, Bhandari added, “and our guides were unable to bring him back. While descending, Tiwari is believed to have died near Hillary Step while being helped by four Sherpa guides. Camp II is the place where Sandeep Are died after being brought down by the team of Sherpa rescuers.

Even with a string of successful Everest climbs, like 21-year-old Saanika Shah’s summit and the all-women BSF mountaineering team, the mountain keeps reminding everyone how risky it is.

This Wednesday turned into a record-setting day. From Nepal’s South Base Camp, 274 climbers made it to the top of Everest in just a single day. The climbing season started late because trouble in the Khumbu Icefall slowed things down, so teams had to hustle to get routes ready and carry loads.

The rope-fixing team finished their job on May 13, which officially kicked off this year’s summit push. 2024 looks like it’ll break records all over again. Nepal’s authorities handed out 493 Everest permits, the highest number since Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary pulled off that historic first ascent way back in 1953.

What is the death zone on Mount Everest?

“The Death Zone” on Mount Everest represents the altitude beyond 8,000 meters (26,247 feet). At such altitudes, the atmospheric pressure becomes so low that it becomes impossible for humans to survive there. At such heights, the amount of oxygen present in the air is one-third that found at sea level, causing intense hypoxia to set in, along with putting one on the verge of death.

Intense Hypoxia:

Due to a lack of oxygen, the internal organs and even individual cells suffer from rapid degeneration. Even when extra oxygen is provided through the breathing masks, the climber suffers from immense exhaustion and nausea.

Catastrophic Edemas:

Due to the efforts of the body to compensate for the lack of oxygen, it may lead to leakage of fluid into the brain (High-Altitude Cerebral Edema, HACE) or the lungs (High-Altitude Pulmonary Edema, HAPE). Hypothermia and Frostbite: The temperature falls to as low as -25 to 30 °C.

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