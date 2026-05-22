Albino ‘Donald Trump’ Buffalo That Went Viral in Bangladesh Because of Its Flowing Golden Hair To Be Sacrificed

VIRAL ALBINO BUFFALO: In Bangladesh, within days, a white buffalo, nicknamed “Donald Trump” because it has flowing golden hair, is to be sacrificed. The 1,500lb bull, with a blond comb-over, has become a star and receives a constant stream of curious visitors, but will be slaughtered, alongside about 12 million livestock, as Bangladesh prepares for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha later this month. In Bangladesh, people are coming out in droves to take pictures of an albino buffalo with flowing blond hair that’s being sacrificed, dubbed “Donald Trump” within days.

Albino ‘Donald Trump’ Buffalo Goes Viral in Bangladesh

The 700 kg bull (1,500 lb) was named by its owner Zia Uddin Mridha, after his brother, who gave it the name after it wore its flowing helmet of hair, which was similar to the US president’s.

The Islamic “feast of the sacrifice” is being celebrated later this month in the South Asian nation of 170 million people, Bangladesh, which is predominantly Muslim. More than 12 million livestock, including goats, sheep, cows and buffaloes are expected to be sacrificed during the holiday, when many poorer families get a rare chance to feast on meat. The buffalo had become weak due to the stress of the crowds, and that’s why restrictions were imposed on public viewing, Mridha said.

Albino ‘Donald Trump’ buffalo becomes social media STARDOM for his resemblance to the US President.

The Trump buffalo has become a national celebrity on the Internet, but it’s not the only buffalo to have a nickname. He has a couple of friends: the tough-as-a-nails “Tufan” (storm), a big boy “Fat Boy” and the kind-hearted “Sweet Boy”. One golden-haired bull was named after Brazilian footballer Neymar for his bleached-blond cut.

Bull with Netanyahu’s name

However, besides the bull mentioned above, there is also another bull which has Netanyahu’s name. This particular bull weighs more than 750 kilograms and is also receiving quite a lot of media attention due to its energy and aggression, hence why it was given such a nickname by the workers.

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