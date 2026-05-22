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Home > World News > Who Is Pakistan’s Drug Queen Pinky? Suspect In Sensational Karachi Cocaine Racket Names Ex-PM As Client

Who Is Pakistan’s Drug Queen Pinky? Suspect In Sensational Karachi Cocaine Racket Names Ex-PM As Client

A political storm has erupted in Pakistan after a woman arrested in a high-profile drug trafficking case allegedly named former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf during a court appearance. The accused, Anmol alias Pinky, claimed the senior Pakistan People's Party leader was among her clients, sparking outrage and debate across the country.

Who is Anmol alias Pinky Pakistan drug suspect names ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf, triggering major row. Photos: ANI, X.
Who is Anmol alias Pinky Pakistan drug suspect names ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf, triggering major row. Photos: ANI, X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 12:43 IST

In Pakistan, a 31-year-old woman, Anmol alias Pinky, who was recently arrested on drug trafficking charges, has made bombshell claims against a former Prime Minister and People’s Party Leader, Raja Pervez Ashraf. She claimed that the former PM was one of her clients, triggering a political storm in the country.  Accusations against the former PM were made in a court appearance by Pinky. While reacting to the allegations, Ashraf denied any links with the alleged drug network. The PPL leader told the country’s National Assembly that he was shocked after watching the video on social media, saying that he lived a “spotless life.” Ashraf said he is ready to face the investigation.

What Pinky Said About Raja Pervez Ashraf In Viral Court Video

In the viral video, Pinky can be heard taking the name of the former PM, saying, “Raja Pervez” before police lowered her voice while escorting her. Ashraf has now claimed that there is another clip in which the suspect’s lawyers are heard pressuring Pinky to take the names of certain politicians, including Raja Pervez Ashraf.  Even reports in Pakistani media like Dawn claim that Pink has alleged that she was under pressure to take names. 

“When I heard the name, I thought perhaps it was another Raja Pervez Ashraf,” Ashraf told the Pakistan National Assembly.

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The former PM said that his family, friends, and colleagues supported him as allegations were made. Calling the accusations ‘media trials’, he urged the authorities to put more safeguards in place to avoid defaming people. He said that people should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. 

“This woman had earlier taken the name of another personality, and I believe this was done to deflect attention, so that focus could be shifted elsewhere, or to gain advantage, or to divert the matter in another direction, or to create dispute among people,” Ashraf added.

Who is Anmol ‘Pinky’?

Anmol Alisa Pinky is known for running a cocaine processing delivery operation across Pakistan, particularly in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. She was arrested by Karachi Police on May 12. According to reports in Pakistan media, Pinky was born in  Karachi in 1995 and grew up in the city’s Baloch Para area. Reports say that she left home when she was 14 and developed connections with drug deals at a very young age. 

She has reportedly married an international lawyer who is involved in the international cocaine trade. Pinky later divorced the lawyer and has now married a police officer. Her brothers Nasir and Shaukat reportedly helped her in the drug operations. 

According to reports quoting investigators, Pinky takes orders through WhatsApp and delivers drugs to the doorsteps of her customers. She is said to claim that no one makes better cocaine than her. 

During the raid, police recovered cocaine hydrochloride, ketamine hydrochloride, ephedrine hydrochloride, acetone, and baking powder from her possession. It included 7 kg of raw chemicals and more than 1.5kg of prepared cocaine.

A female suspect identified as Anmol alias Pinki, allegedly involved in supplying cocaine and other deadly narcotics across the city, has been arrested,” a statement from the police said. It added that the accused was “most-wanted” by police and had been absconding in several cases. “One pistol, cocaine worth millions of rupees, chemicals, and other narcotics were recovered from the accused,” a police statement said.

Also Read: Who Is Anmol Aka Pinky? Pakistan’s Cocaine Queen Busted, Video Of Her Getting VIP Treatment In Jail Sparks Row, Watch

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Who Is Pakistan’s Drug Queen Pinky? Suspect In Sensational Karachi Cocaine Racket Names Ex-PM As Client
Tags: anmoldrug traffickingpakistanpakistan newspinkyRaja Pervez AshrafWorld news

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Who Is Pakistan’s Drug Queen Pinky? Suspect In Sensational Karachi Cocaine Racket Names Ex-PM As Client
Who Is Pakistan’s Drug Queen Pinky? Suspect In Sensational Karachi Cocaine Racket Names Ex-PM As Client
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