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Home > Entertainment News > Aishwarya Rai To Dazzle Cannes 2026? Diva Flies Abroad With Daughter In Twining Black Outfit After Fans Slam L’Oréal – Watch Video

Aishwarya Rai To Dazzle Cannes 2026? Diva Flies Abroad With Daughter In Twining Black Outfit After Fans Slam L’Oréal – Watch Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen heading out for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, after a few days of wondering and chatter about her not showing up. Aishwarya Rai turned heads while wearing an all black look, and then styled it with luxury Gucci accessories, including a designer bag reportedly worth in the lakhs range.

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 12:38 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted leaving from Mumbai airport, with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, as she made her way toward the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026. The actress was the talk of the town when every other celebrity was walking down the Cannes Film Festival like Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari etc. Reports indicate that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be present for the Closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2026. 

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What Was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wearing?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing a black chic blazer while she carried a Gucci bag. She was with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who also wore black. 

What Was The L’Oréal Paris Controversy?

Social media users questioned the sudden absence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after L’Oréal Paris showed its Cannes 2026 ambassador posters at Hotel Martinez in France , you know. Fans said Aishwarya has been a worldwide ambassador since 2003 and still sits among the brand’s most iconic Indian faces, even with newer ambassadors like Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari joining the lineup. Her not being there in the promotional campaign, it really quickly sparked a debate online .

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Cannes Film Festival 2026

The actress made her debut at Cannes in 2002, with the premiere of Devdas alongside Shah Rukh Khan, plus filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali , and after that, she has stayed linked with Indian red carpet visibility at the global event.



She showed up in a yellow designer saree by Neeta Lulla, which has remained one of the more discussed sari looks from any Indian celebrity at Cannes. She also became the first Indian actress to sit on the festival jury back in 2003, like it was a kind of first of its kind moment. When Alia Bhatt walked down this year, she was compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, how the paparazzi ignored her. 

Also Read: Why is Sonakshi Sinha Being Trolled? Melody Reel With Husband Zaheer Iqbal Sparks Outrage

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Aishwarya Rai To Dazzle Cannes 2026? Diva Flies Abroad With Daughter In Twining Black Outfit After Fans Slam L’Oréal – Watch Video
Tags: Aaradhya BachchanAishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya Rai Cannes LookCannes 2026cannes film festival

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Aishwarya Rai To Dazzle Cannes 2026? Diva Flies Abroad With Daughter In Twining Black Outfit After Fans Slam L’Oréal – Watch Video

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Aishwarya Rai To Dazzle Cannes 2026? Diva Flies Abroad With Daughter In Twining Black Outfit After Fans Slam L’Oréal – Watch Video
Aishwarya Rai To Dazzle Cannes 2026? Diva Flies Abroad With Daughter In Twining Black Outfit After Fans Slam L’Oréal – Watch Video
Aishwarya Rai To Dazzle Cannes 2026? Diva Flies Abroad With Daughter In Twining Black Outfit After Fans Slam L’Oréal – Watch Video
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