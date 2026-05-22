Aishwarya Rai To Dazzle Cannes 2026? Diva Flies Abroad With Daughter In Twining Black Outfit After Fans Slam L’Oréal – Watch Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted leaving from Mumbai airport, with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, as she made her way toward the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026. The actress was the talk of the town when every other celebrity was walking down the Cannes Film Festival like Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari etc. Reports indicate that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be present for the Closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2026.

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What Was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wearing?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing a black chic blazer while she carried a Gucci bag. She was with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who also wore black.

What Was The L’Oréal Paris Controversy?

Social media users questioned the sudden absence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after L’Oréal Paris showed its Cannes 2026 ambassador posters at Hotel Martinez in France , you know. Fans said Aishwarya has been a worldwide ambassador since 2003 and still sits among the brand’s most iconic Indian faces, even with newer ambassadors like Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari joining the lineup. Her not being there in the promotional campaign, it really quickly sparked a debate online .

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Cannes Film Festival 2026

The actress made her debut at Cannes in 2002, with the premiere of Devdas alongside Shah Rukh Khan, plus filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali , and after that, she has stayed linked with Indian red carpet visibility at the global event.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai at Cannes, 2002. This is how you slay Cannes. Paps couldn’t even breathe for a sec to capture the presence of their charm and beauty. SRK telling aish to give pose in right side coz there were paps in every corner 😭They even zoomed on srk’s… pic.twitter.com/vo6ZYRMTkC — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) May 13, 2026







She showed up in a yellow designer saree by Neeta Lulla, which has remained one of the more discussed sari looks from any Indian celebrity at Cannes. She also became the first Indian actress to sit on the festival jury back in 2003, like it was a kind of first of its kind moment. When Alia Bhatt walked down this year, she was compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, how the paparazzi ignored her.

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