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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 65: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 12 Lakh, Total Crosses Rs 894.20 Crore Milestone

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 65: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 12 Lakh, Total Crosses Rs 894.20 Crore Milestone

Dhurandhar 2 continues a rare long theatrical run, maintaining strong box office stability in its tenth week. On Day 65, it earned ₹12 lakh with 87.5% growth, pushing total India net to ₹894.20 crore, driven by strong word of mouth and low competition.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 65
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 65

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 11:17 IST

The Indian cinematic landscape is seeing, like, this pretty extraordinary box office journey as a massive blockbuster sequel keeps going and keeps not following the usual rules of theatrical decay. And yeah, even while a bunch of modern films struggle to hang around past their third or fourth week because streaming windows are moving fast, this particular action entertainer has somehow pushed through the noise to set up a long-running and very lucrative theatrical run across multiplexes and also single-screen theaters.

Dhurandhar 2 Maintains Remarkable Box Office Stability In Tenth Week

The massive action thriller seems to keep on grabbing the same stream of viewers, even after its tenth week of active theatrical distribution, somehow. Hitting this kind of longevity is truly something rare in today’s shaky cinema market, where ticket sales usually go down fast after the first weekend. By maintaining a firm hold on a curated set of late-night and prime-time slots across the major metropolitan circuits, the movie has set a real benchmark for long-haul endurance, yes. It also proves that high-octane entertainment, with those strong emotional roots, can still reliably pull audiences back into theaters over an extended stretch of time.

Day 65 Shows Unexpected 87.5% Growth In Daily Earnings

On its 65th day at the box office, the commercial venture kind of saw an unexpected lift, like the business got more momentum and suddenly hit a huge 87.5% growth spurt versus the previous day’s collections. The film managed to pull in a net amount of ₹12 lakh (₹0.12 crore) in India on just this single day alone, which is a rare sight for something that’s already deep in its third month of release. That daily earnings basically points to a sudden crowd surge, probably kicked off by partial holidays or a special localized ticket pricing approach, which then worked well enough to bring back viewers for another watch or two.

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Total Domestic Net Collection Reaches ₹894.20 Crore Landmark

With the newly added revenue from that late-stage run factored in, the cumulative domestic net collection for the film has climbed to this pretty much unprecedented milestone of ₹894.20 crore inside the Indian market. And yeah, this towering total really cements the movie’s spot among the top highest-grossing Indian releases of all time, showing a broad sort of cultural seepage across a bunch of different regional territories. Just the absolute weight of these collections tells you how effective the whole project was; it leveraged its theatrical window before it headed toward that much-expected digital streaming arrival.

Minimal Competition Helps Sustain Long Theatrical Run

A major factor working in favor of the project’s extended life cycle has been the noticeable lack of high-profile competitive releases in theaters over the past few weeks. This minimal competition allowed the film to retain a healthy allocation of screens and showtimes without being forcefully crowded out by newer blockbusters, or at least not in any obvious way. Taking full advantage of this clear theatrical window, the movie capitalised on empty dates to draw in casual moviegoers and, in a way, turned a quiet cinematic period into a historic operational triumph.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 64: Ranveer Singh’s Film Refuses To Back Down Despite Slowdown, Pulls In Rs 5–7 Lakh

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Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 65: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 12 Lakh, Total Crosses Rs 894.20 Crore Milestone
Tags: dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 box office collectionDhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 65ranveer singh

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Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 65: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 12 Lakh, Total Crosses Rs 894.20 Crore Milestone
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 65: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 12 Lakh, Total Crosses Rs 894.20 Crore Milestone
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 65: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 12 Lakh, Total Crosses Rs 894.20 Crore Milestone
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 65: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 12 Lakh, Total Crosses Rs 894.20 Crore Milestone

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