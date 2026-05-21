Sara Tendulkar Lashes Out At Pap For Body-Shaming Remark, Posts Screenshot Of Deleted Video On Instagram: WATCH Viral Video

Sara Tendulkar vs Paparazzi: In a rare and fiery public backlash against toxic paparazzi culture, Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, has slammed an online photojournalist for targeting her with derogatory, body-shaming comments. Sara took to her Instagram Stories to call out the toxic combination of predatory celebrity spotting, online bullying and the crossing of personal boundaries, sending shockwaves across social media.

‘Moti Wali Sara Hai’

The controversy began when an independent content creator posted a video on Instagram tracking Sara’s arrival at the airport. The video clip was superimposed with a highly disrespectful Hindi text caption on her physical appearance and also on her sister-in-law, entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, who recently married Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar. The derogatory text on the video read: “Moti wali Sara hai, bagal wali bhabhi hai” (The fat one is Sara, the one next to her is her sister-in-law).

Sara took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a direct screenshot of the offending video reel and refused to be silent in the face of blatant body-shaming. She furiously slammed the insensitive commentary, questioning their professional credentials, tagging the creator directly. “You are disgusting. This is not ‘journalism.’ Leave. Us. Alone,” Sara wrote in her hard-hitting post.

Sara Tendulkar Posts Screenshot Of Deleted Video

The creator quickly deleted the video after she called her out publicly in what seemed like a quick bid to kill the growing internet backlash. But Sara was clear that taking down the content doesn’t mean anyone is off the hook for digital bullying. She later took to her Instagram Stories to send a follow-up message to the paparazzi account to remind them that deleting evidence doesn’t make their toxic behaviour disappear. “You can delete your post, but that doesn’t make you any less disgusting,” she added.

Online Harassment Through ‘Entertainment Journalism’

This ugly controversy has sparked a fierce debate again online about the lack of ethics, invasive content and crossing of personal boundaries under the guise of “entertainment journalism.” The netizens, fans and big media voices have come out in huge support of Sara Tendulkar applauding her for standing up to online harassment. The incident is a haunting reminder of the vile commentary that public figures are subjected to on a daily basis, and has sparked calls for more regulation for predatory social media photojournalists who prey on people for viral clicks.

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