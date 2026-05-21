Why Is Twisha Sharma’s Body Still In Morgue? Cops’ Appeal To Parents And Big Court Order

TWISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE: After eight days, the body of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her marital home, has been kept in a morgue in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where her family has demanded a new autopsy on the case, alleging that the investigation into the case is flawed. The family had asked for another autopsy of the 33-year-old woman, but a local court has refused this request in Bhopal. The court pointed out that the body can be preserved anywhere in Madhya Pradesh. Despite this, Twisha’s family is not giving up on finding her justice and would not let her body be retrieved for the rituals.

Twisha Sharma’s death case: What did the court say?

The court then noted that Twisha’s body is currently kept in the mortuary at AIIMS Bhopal at -4 degrees Celsius, way higher than it is needed to preserve a body for a longer duration. In this heat, the body will probably decompose in the near future. The court said the body must be preserved at minus 80 centigrade but no place in Bhopal has such a capacity to preserve the body at low temperature.

The Station House Officer (SHO) had to seek alternative venues where Twisha’s body could be preserved, the court said. The judge directed the Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Katara Hills to immediately get the written information from all medical institutions regarding whether any low-temperature preservation facility is available in other higher medical institutions of Madhya Pradesh and medical institutions in other metropolitan cities of Madhya Pradesh and send a written reply to this Court as soon as possible.

Why did the court reject Twisha’s second autopsy?

The court rejected the second autopsy demand, saying that, “There is nothing on record which indicates any collusive or suspicious relationship of the accused persons and the medical team of AIIMS Bhopal who conducted the post-mortem. The case is not triable by this court” videography of the first autopsy was done.

When did Twisha Sharma die?

Twisha Sharma, a model and actor, was found dead on May 12, just five months after marrying Samarth Singh, a lawyer she met on a dating app. They got married in December 2024. According to her parents, Twisha suffered different forms of abuse from her husband and in-laws. Chats with her mother show she felt stuck in an unhappy marriage and complained about mental torture and dowry harassment.

Her family also said Twisha faced pressure over dowry demands, and her marriage was falling apart. She wanted to come back to her parents’ house. In her last messages, Twisha reached out to her family, telling them how emotionally drained and trapped she felt.

What are the accusations made by Twisha Sharma’s in-laws?

In fresh developments, Judge Giribala Singh stated that Twisha used marijuana while she was pregnant, was under psychiatric care, and her parents did not see her for months. This statement is being made while the father of the victim, Navnidhi Sharma, accuses them of harassing her for dowry. He said that there were indirect demands on them regarding dowry and it all started after their marriage.

The husband of Twisha, Samarth, and his mother, Giribala Singh, are charged with dowry harassment and murder charges. Her parents could not meet her for five months now because of her looks, and they are also not letting her be cremated. The truth and the investigation will surely reveal the facts, Giribala Singh said at Monday’s press conference. Giribala Singh also went ahead to make an allegation, saying, “Twisha’s parents forced her to join the glamorous world at an early age and pushed her away.”

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