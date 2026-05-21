Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

Cricket lovers are eagerly looking forward to the mega IPL 2026 battle of the Gujarat Titans vs the Chennai Super Kings, but they have to watch the weather closely today. The much-awaited Match 66 is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21 2026. But the latest reports from the Indian Meteorological Department have released a very specific weather alert about the possibilities of sudden and unexpected changes in weather. A rain interruption will be very disadvantageous for the final tournament standings, mainly when playoff spots will be highly contested. Below is the detailed and most accurate weather report on the present weather conditions, possible lightning threats, and match delays in Ahmedabad tonight.

GT Vs CSK Ahmedabad Current Weather Conditions

While the city is gearing up for a huge blockbuster cricket match, the present weather in Ahmedabad is still very hot and very humid. In fact, during the daytime, the temperature has been soaring and easily going beyond 42 degrees Celsius. Such extreme heatwave conditions have surely made the work of players very challenging, especially if they come for practice in the afternoon. Yet when evening comes, the heat dies down and gives rise to a lot of cloud cover around the Narendra Modi Stadium, which in turn builds thick moisture in the air that leads to sudden unseasonal summer showers quite often.

GT Vs CSK Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

Recently, IMD made a fresh prediction that no rainfall and strong winds are expected to hit Ahmedabad late tonight. The available information states that there is about 23-25% of humidity. The game will start at 7.30 PM IST. Supporters have to keep checking the updates as pitch covers are completely ready, and the groundsmen are on standby for any combined weather emergency.

Last 5 IPL Matches At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Match Date Competing Teams Match Winner May 12 2026 Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Won By 82 Runs May 3 2026 Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Won By 4 Wickets April 30 2026 Gujarat Titans Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Won By 4 Wickets April 19 2025 Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Won By 7 Wickets April 9 2025 Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Won By 58 Runs

Last 10 Days Weather Report In Ahmedabad

Date Maximum Temperature Weather Condition May 11 2026 41 Degrees Celsius Clear And Sunny May 12 2026 42 Degrees Celsius Hot And Humid May 13 2026 42 Degrees Celsius Very Hot May 14 2026 43 Degrees Celsius Severe Heatwave May 15 2026 43 Degrees Celsius Severe Heatwave May 16 2026 41 Degrees Celsius Partly Cloudy May 17 2026 40 Degrees Celsius Cloudy Evening May 18 2026 41 Degrees Celsius Hot And Humid May 19 2026 42 Degrees Celsius Clear Skies May 20 2026 42 Degrees Celsius Cloudy With High Humidity

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