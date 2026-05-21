LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

Check the complete Ahmedabad weather warning today for the GT vs CSK IPL 2026 match. Read the latest IMD forecast about lightning and possible match delays here.

Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 14:53 IST

Cricket lovers are eagerly looking forward to the mega IPL 2026 battle of the Gujarat Titans vs the Chennai Super Kings, but they have to watch the weather closely today. The much-awaited Match 66 is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21 2026. But the latest reports from the Indian Meteorological Department have released a very specific weather alert about the possibilities of sudden and unexpected changes in weather. A rain interruption will be very disadvantageous for the final tournament standings, mainly when playoff spots will be highly contested. Below is the detailed and most accurate weather report on the present weather conditions, possible lightning threats, and match delays in Ahmedabad tonight.

GT Vs CSK Ahmedabad Current Weather Conditions

While the city is gearing up for a huge blockbuster cricket match, the present weather in Ahmedabad is still very hot and very humid. In fact, during the daytime, the temperature has been soaring and easily going beyond 42 degrees Celsius. Such extreme heatwave conditions have surely made the work of players very challenging, especially if they come for practice in the afternoon. Yet when evening comes, the heat dies down and gives rise to a lot of cloud cover around the Narendra Modi Stadium, which in turn builds thick moisture in the air that leads to sudden unseasonal summer showers quite often.

GT Vs CSK Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

Recently, IMD made a fresh prediction that no rainfall and strong winds are expected to hit Ahmedabad late tonight. The available information states that there is about 23-25% of humidity. The game will start at 7.30 PM IST. Supporters have to keep checking the updates as pitch covers are completely ready, and the groundsmen are on standby for any combined weather emergency.

You Might Be Interested In

Last 5 IPL Matches At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Match Date Competing Teams Match Winner
May 12 2026 Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Won By 82 Runs
May 3 2026 Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Won By 4 Wickets
April 30 2026 Gujarat Titans Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Won By 4 Wickets
April 19 2025 Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Won By 7 Wickets
April 9 2025 Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Won By 58 Runs

Last 10 Days Weather Report In Ahmedabad

Date Maximum Temperature Weather Condition
May 11 2026 41 Degrees Celsius Clear And Sunny
May 12 2026 42 Degrees Celsius Hot And Humid
May 13 2026 42 Degrees Celsius Very Hot
May 14 2026 43 Degrees Celsius Severe Heatwave
May 15 2026 43 Degrees Celsius Severe Heatwave
May 16 2026 41 Degrees Celsius Partly Cloudy
May 17 2026 40 Degrees Celsius Cloudy Evening
May 18 2026 41 Degrees Celsius Hot And Humid
May 19 2026 42 Degrees Celsius Clear Skies
May 20 2026 42 Degrees Celsius Cloudy With High Humidity

Also Read – Virat Kohli vs Hockey India Stars: Manpreet Singh Challenges RCB Legend And Squad to Take Yo-Yo Fitness Test Showdown

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium
Tags: Ahmedabad Weather Warningchennai super kingsGT vs CSKgujarat-titansIMD forecastIPL 2026LightningMatch DelaysNarendra Modi Stadium

RELATED News

Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Loses Driving License After Massive Autobahn Crash | Check Full Details

Who Will Broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? US Firm Emerges in Race With Prasar Bharati And DD Sports

Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Hug For ‘IPL Journeyman’ Manish Pandey Resurfaces Online After Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs MI — WATCH Viral Video

CSK vs GT Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match Against Gujarat Titans? Latest Fitness Report on Thala | Check Predicted Playing XIs

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 66- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LATEST NEWS

Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

Where is Twisha Sharma’s Husband? Cops Announce Rs 30000 Reward, He Moves Court For Bail

SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?

Why Is Twisha Sharma’s Body Still In Morgue? Cops’ Appeal To Parents And Big Court Order

‘I am being tortured’: Delhi Woman Dies Minutes After SOS Call To Brother At 10 PM

Bomb Scare In Chandigarh Schools After Shocking Threat Email: ‘Will Blow Up Buses’

India’s Gold Tax Hike Meets Global Price Drop: Dubai Sees 30% Jump In Demand For Yellow Metal; Here’s What You Need To Know

Why X Blocked Cockroach Janata Party’s Account In India? Legal Policy Explained

Cancer Love Horoscope Today (May 21, 2026): Romantic Predictions, Emotional Energy, Lucky Details, and Relationship Advice for Cancer Natives

iPhone 18 Pro Series To Feature ‘Liquid Glass’ Design: Real-Time Visual Effects And Glass-Like Sliders — Check Specs And Details

Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium
Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium
Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium
Ahmedabad Weather Warning Today for GT vs CSK IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

QUICK LINKS