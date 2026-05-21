Virat Kohli vs Hockey India Stars: Manpreet Singh Challenges RCB Legend And Squad to Take Yo-Yo Fitness Test Showdown

Hockey vs Cricket: Like Virat Kohli in cricket, Manpreet Singh is one of India’s most well-known hockey players. The four-time Olympian recently discussed fitness parallels between Indian hockey players and cricket players. Additionally, he stated that he would like to invite Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team as a whole to a joint Yo-Yo competition.

Manpreet was questioned about taking on Kohli in a fitness or Yo-Yo test in an interview with Revsportz. Given the RCB batter’s reputation for exceptional athleticism and discipline, this topic is controversial among fans. Manpreet stated in an interview with Revsportz that he would like to meet with Kohli, his entire RCB team, and the players on his Indian hockey team.

Are hockey players fitter than cricketers like Virat Kohli?

The interviewer mentioned during the conversation that the hockey players would be more fit than the cricket players. Making the point that cricket is also challenging on its own, Manpreet said, “If you look, their game is also difficult. The ball comes so fast. If you ask us to bat, that will be difficult too. The ball comes in at 150 kph speed and that is also difficult.” Manpreet further added, “His (Kohli’s) game’s requirement is different and ours is too. His is about eye contact, batting, position and other things,” he added. Rather than asserting superior fitness, Manpreet’s response demonstrates respect amongst players from two very different sports. Hockey players are famous for their endurance, speed, and nonstop running during matches. Cricket players, by contrast, are recognized for their lightning-fast reactions and great hand-eye coordination. Kohli – one of the biggest fitness symbols in Indian sports – has evolved a lot over time. His transformation and dedication to physical training not only altered the fitness culture of cricket but also inspired younger players.

Virat Kohli on Hockey Players

Recently, while speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Virat Kohli talked about the fitness of hockey players. He remarked how the hockey players are far more fitter than cricketers. The former RCB captain said, “If I’m being brutally honest, we are not even 15% of the fitness of an Indian hockey player. If hockey players watched our training sessions, they’d probably laugh because their sport demands far more physically.”

IPL 2026: How has Virat Kohli performed for RCB?

Defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have emerged as the top contenders to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB is currently placed at the top of the IPL 2026 points table. While there have been contributions from many players in different games, Virat Kohli has once again been their most consistent batter in the season so far. The former captain has scored 542 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 164.74. He is averaging 54.2 in the season and has hit four half-centuries and a century. Thanks to his consistent performance, RCB became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

IPL 2026: When will Virat Kohli play for RCB?

Virat Kohli-starrer RCB will play their final league stage game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow, away from home. It will be a crucial game for the Rajat Patidar-led side as they aim to finish in the top two spots on the points table. Meanwhile, having been qualified for the playoffs, the defending champions will also play either in Qualifier 1 or Eliminator after the SRH vs RCB clash.

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